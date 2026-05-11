IPL 2026 updated points table: RCB reclaim No. 1 spot, MI and LSG knocked out; CSK at...; check full standings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off a thrilling 2-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in a last-ball finish on Sunday night, May 10, in Raipur to climb to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table.

While RCB reclaimed the top spot following a dramatic Sunday double-header, two teams -- Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) -- were officially knocked out of the IPL 2026 playoff race.



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Key Changes In IPL 2026 Standing

RCB Ascend To The Top

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, secured the No. 1 spot after a thrilling two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

With 14 points from 11 matches and a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.103, RCB has displaced Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead the table. This win not only boosts their title defense but also mathematically ended Mumbai's season.

Heartbreak For MI And LSG

Mumbai Indians: Despite a fighting effort in Raipur, MI’s eighth loss of the IPL 2026 season leaves them with just 6 points from 11 games. Even if they win their remaining three matches, they can only reach 12 points - insufficient to break into the top four.

Lucknow Super Giants: Earlier, LSG suffered a defeat at the hands of CSK. Like MI, they sit at the bottom with 6 points and are now playing only for pride.

CSK Keep Dream Alive

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have timed their late-season surge to perfection. Their five-wicket win over LSG was fueled by a historic performance from Urvil Patel, who smashed a 13-ball half-century - the joint-fastest in IPL history.

CSK now sits in 5th place with 12 points. To secure a playoff berth, CSK needs to win two of their remaining three matches to reach the 16-point 'safety mark'.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table After RCB vs MI Clash

Here is the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 updated points table after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) clash:

At the summit



A nail-biting win helps @RCBTweets reclaim the No. 1 spot in the points table!



Will we see the first team qualify in the coming week? #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas pic.twitter.com/s6tD0MFqpZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2026

Playoff Race Outlook

The top four spots are fiercely contested, with RCB, SRH, GT, and PBKS leading the pack. RCB's strong NRR gives them an edge in tiebreakers.

On the other hand, teams from 5th to 8th (CSK, RR, KKR, DC) still have mathematical chances but face a tougher path due to fewer games or poorer NRR. Remaining league matches of IPL 2026 will decide the top-four qualifiers.