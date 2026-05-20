IPL 2026: Varun Chakravarthy collides with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, KKR face big injury scare vs MI - Watch video

Kolkata Knight Riders hit with a major injury concern during their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens on May 20, as wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was forced off the field after a painful on-field collision.

The incident took place during a high-pressure moment when Raghuvanshi went full stretch while attempting a catch off spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the 11th over. The two players collided while going for the ball, leaving Raghuvanshi visibly uncomfortable after the impact.

Despite the knock, Raghuvanshi continued playing however, his discomfort increased as the innings progressed, and he eventually left the field in the 14th over for medical attention.

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He was then replaced by a concussion substitute as KKR management opted for precaution amid the intense playoff race.

Absolute chaos in the middle as Varun Chakaravarthy & Angkrish Raghuvanshi collide giving Tilak Varma a massive lifeline! #TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 #KKRvMI | LIVE NOW … pic.twitter.com/T7X1M3GRQA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 20, 2026

Big blow for KKR in must-win clash

The injury comes at a critical stage of the tournament for KKR, who are fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. The team needs to win both of their remaining league matches to remain in contention for qualification.

Raghuvanshi has been one of the standout performers this season and is currently KKR’s leading run-scorer with 422 runs in IPL 2026, making the setback even more significant for the franchise.

Confusion over Replacement

Confusion was seen during the broadcast, with Ramandeep Singh first mentioned as a potential substitute. However, the final concussion replacement decision was yet to be officially confirmed at the time.

UPDATE



Ramandeep Singh has replaced Angkrish Raghuvanshi as a concussion substitute. — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 20, 2026

Tejasvi Singh Dahiya was seen taking over wicketkeeping duties after Raghuvanshi left the field.

Match Situation At Eden Gardens

Before the interruption, Mumbai Indians posted 147/9 in their innings, with late contributions from Corbin Bosch and Hardik Pandya helping them recover after a shaky start.

KKR bowlers dominated key phases of the innings, keeping MI under pressure throughout the contest. The match remains crucial for KKR’s playoff hopes, though even if they win their remaining matches, they will still have to depend on other teams results.