IPL 2026: Virat Kohli climbs in Orange Cap race; Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads Purple Cap standings; check full leaderboard

As the 2026 Indian Premier League crosses the halfway mark, the battle for individual honors as well as team's victory have reached a fever pitch. On Monday night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC) by 9 wickets in a crucial IPL 2026 match with 81 balls to spare, after bowling them out for a paltry 75.

The dominant victory not only boosted RCB's playoff hopes but also reshaped the race for the Orange and Purple Caps. Star batter Virat Kohli climbed back into the upper level of the Orange Cap leaderboard, while veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar snatched the lead in a crowded Purple Cap race.



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Orange Cap: Kohli's Masterclass Ignites Race

Virat Kohli, playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), delivered a quintessential 'King Kohli' performance against the Delhi Capitals. His impactful 23 not out off 15 propelled him up the charts, where he now sits at the fourth spot 351 runs in 8 matches.

While Kohli held the top spot briefly over the weekend, the competition remains razor-thin. Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad currently leads the pack with 380 runs, followed closely by DC’s KL Rahul (358) and Rajasthan’s young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (357).

Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar’s Resurgence

In the bowling department, experience is trumping youth. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a sensational spell of 3/5 in 3 overs against Delhi, with all wickets in the powerplay, to storm to the top of the Purple Cap standings.

This was his 20th three-wicket haul in IPL history, making him only the second pacer after Jasprit Bumrah to reach that milestone.

Bhuvneshwar now has 14 wickets from 8 matches at an impressive average of 16.85 and economy of 7.61. He edges out Anshul Kamboj (CSK) and Eshan Malinga (SRH), who are also on 14 wickets but trail on average and economy. Jofra Archer and Prince Yadav follow with 13 wickets each.

Points Table Impact

The emphatic win over Delhi Capitals propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to 2nd place with 6 wins from 8 matches and a strong NRR of +1.919. They still trail the Punjab Kings, who remain the team to beat with 13 points and an unbeaten run of six wins.

On the other hand, DC slipped further, remaining in the lower half with 3 wins from 8 matches.

Nostalgia Factor: 2016 Vibes Return?

Interestingly, fans are buzzing with nostalgia, as Bhuvneshwar (Purple Cap winner in 2016 with SRH) and Kohli (consistent run-machine) are once again dominating the leaderboards a decade later.

Bhuvi's swing and precision, combined with Kohli's timeless class, have many wondering if RCB can finally go all the way in 2026.