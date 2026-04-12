IPL 2026: Who holds Orange cap and Purple cap after CSK vs DC, PBKS vs SRH & ahead of MI vs RCB? Check standings

On Saturday, April 11, Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to record their inaugural victory of the IPL 2026 season. The win was powered by a sensational unbeaten performance from Sanju Samson, who struck 115 runs off just 56 deliveries. His batting brilliance guided CSK to a formidable total of 212 for the loss of two wickets. In response, Delhi Capitals were dismissed for 189 in their 20 overs despite a valiant 60 from 38 balls by Tristan Stubbs at number 6 and Pathum Nissanka’s quick 41 off 24 balls.

This significant result allowed Chennai Super Kings to move past Kolkata Knight Riders into the 9th position on the table with 2 points from four games. Anshul Kamboj played a pivotal role in the victory, taking 3 wickets to bring his season total to 8 dismissals in four matches. He currently trails only Ravi Bishnoi in the race for the most wickets in this year's tournament. Meanwhile, the Axar Patel led Delhi Capitals retain their 4th place ranking with 4 points from four matches.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Post SRH VS PBKS, CSK vs DC, April 11)

POSITION TEAM MATCHES WINS DEFEATS NO RESULT POINTS NRR

1. Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 0 8 2.055

2. Punjab Kings 4 3 0 1 7 0.720

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 0 4 1.231

4. Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 4 0.322

5. Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 0 4 -0.359

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 1 3 0 2 -0.024

7. Gujarat Titans 3 1 2 0 2 -0.270

8. Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715

9. Chennai Super Kings 4 1 3 0 2 -1.532

10. Kolkata Knight Riders 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315

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Orange Cap Standings

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of the Rajasthan Royals maintains his lead in the Orange Cap race, having accumulated 200 runs across four games. Heinrich Klaasen of SRH follows in second with 184 runs. The Rajasthan Royals duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel hold the third and fourth spots with 183 and 176 runs respectively.

Sameer Rizvi of Delhi Capitals sits in 5th place with 176 runs after scoring only 6 in the recent chase. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer moved into 8th place with a total of 137 runs after his unbeaten half century against SRH. Sanju Samson’s century propelled him to 9th place with 137 runs, while Ayush Mhatre holds 10th with 133 runs following his 59 run contribution in Chennai.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard

POSITION PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS STRIKE RATE

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 4 200 266.66

2. Heinrich Klaasen SRH 4 184 140.45

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 4 183 163.39

4. Dhruv Jurel RR 4 176 181.44

5. Sameer Rizvi DC 3 160 161.61

6. Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR 4 155 158.16

7. Rajat Patidar RCB 3 142 200.00

8. Shreyas Iyer PBKS 4 137 187.67

9. Sanju Samson CSK 4 137 182.66

10. Ayush Mhatre CSK 4 133 160.24

Purple Cap Standings

Ravi Bishnoi remains the top wicket taker of IPL 2026 with 9 wickets in four matches. Anshul Kamboj’s three wicket haul against DC has moved him into 2nd place with 8 total wickets. Conversely, Lungi Ngidi dropped to 5th after failing to take a wicket against CSK. Jamie Overton entered the top ten after a clinical 4 for 18 performance, placing him in 10th with 5 wickets for the season.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Leaderboard

POSITION PLAYER TEAM MATCHES WICKETS ECONOMY

1. Ravi Bishnoi RR 4 9 12.66

2. Anshul Kamboj CSK 4 8 10.70

3. Prasidh Krishna GT 3 6 10.33

4. Rashid Khan GT 3 5 7.08

5. Lungi Ngidi DC 4 5 8.04

6. Jofra Archer RR 4 5 8.23

7. Harsh Dubey SRH 4 5 8.30

8. Nandre Burger RR 4 5 9.00

9. Prince Yadav LSG 3 5 9.18

10. Jamie Overton CSK 3 5 9.25

Upcoming Fixtures

The league continues on Sunday, April 12, with Lucknow Super Giants hosting Gujarat Titans at 3:30 PM IST. Later that evening, Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium starting at 7:30 PM IST.

