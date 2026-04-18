IPL 2026: Why are RCB wearing green jersey against Delhi Capitals at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending IPL champions are wearing green jerseys instead of their iconic traditional red and gold kit during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

The green jersey isn't a fashion statement or a one-off gimmick from RCB - it’s a powerful annual tradition rooted in environmental advocacy.



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The Purpose: Sustainability And Awareness

The green jersey is the centerpiece of RCB's "Go Green" initiative, which first launched in 2011. The campaign aims to raise global awareness about environmental conservation, global warming, and sustainable living.

By swapping colors for one home game every season, the franchise uses its massive platform to encourage fans to reduce their carbon footprint. This year's jersey is particularly special as it is crafted from 100 percent recycled waste and plastic collected from the stadium and surrounding areas in Bengaluru.

Carbon-Neutral Leadership

RCB proudly positions itself as the only carbon-neutral T20 franchise in the world and is actively working toward becoming carbon-positive. The initiative goes far beyond the pitch, encompassing matchday operations, logistics, fan engagement, lake restoration projects, and renewable energy adoption.

"Achieving carbon-neutral status as a T20 franchise is the result of years of dedicated work. The green jerseys reflect this commitment, and we hope this initiative inspires our fans and stakeholders to embrace more responsible and sustainable practices," said Rajesh Menon, CEO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said in a statement.

Notably, the Bengaluru-based franchise typically selects one afternoon home game for the Green Initiative, making today’s fixture against Delhi Capitals the perfect occasion. It allows maximum visibility - both in the stadium and on global broadcasts - to drive the message home.

Tradition At The Toss

As part of the ritual, RCB captain Rajat Patidar presented a small sapling to the Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel at the toss, symbolizing the growth and shared responsibility of protecting the planet.

"We wear this jersey to show our commitment to sustainability and encourage everyone to make green choices for the planet," said Patidar at the toss.

Lineup For RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Match

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, , Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood