IPL 2026: Why Rajasthan Royals could hand captaincy to Riyan Parag? EXPLAINED

Riyan Parag’s rise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been one of the most compelling stories of talent maturing into leadership. From making headlines as a record-breaking teenager to now being a contender for the captaincy of the Rajasthan Royals for the 2026 season, Parag’s journey encapsulates resilience, flair, and evolution, characteristics the franchise hopes will define its next chapter.

Why Riyan Parag Is the Choice for 2026 Captaincy

With Samson’s departure to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2026 season, Rajasthan Royals found themselves at a leadership crossroads. However, the management may decide to trust continuity and internal growth by naming Riyan Parag as the new full-time captain.

Early Beginnings: A Teenager with a Big Impact

Parag entered the IPL spotlight in 2019 when the Rajasthan Royals picked him as a young wicket-keeper batsman with promise. At just 17 years old, he announced himself emphatically by scoring a half-century, becoming the youngest player in IPL history to do so. His composed stroke play and ability to handle pressure suggested a rare maturity for someone so young, a hint at the leadership potential he would later fulfil.

Over the next few seasons, Parag established himself as a consistent presence in the Royals’ middle order. While his early years saw flashes of brilliance, he steadily honed his skills, blending aggression with control, a rare combination in T20 cricket.

The Rise to Stardom: IPL 2024 and Beyond

The turning point in Parag’s IPL career came in 2024, when he emerged as one of Rajasthan’s most productive batsmen. He finished as the team’s leading run-scorer, amassing over 570 runs with flair and reliability. His ability to anchor the innings or clear the ropes with equal élan made him a cornerstone of RR’s batting lineup. Notably, Parag became the first player to score more than 550 runs in a single IPL season batting at number four, showcasing not just consistency but adaptability, a key trait for modern T20 leaders.

These performances did not go unnoticed. Over successive seasons, Parag’s batting evolution mirrored his growing importance within the team’s structure.

First Captains’ Armband: A Glimpse of Leadership

Parag’s leadership capabilities were briefly tested in IPL 2025 when RR skipper Sanju Samson was sidelined with an injury. The young batsman was handed the captain’s responsibilities for the first few matches, making him one of the youngest captains in IPL history and the first player from Assam to lead an IPL team. While the results during this stint were mixed, Parag’s tactical instincts and calm handling of the team offered a promising glimpse of his leadership potential, especially in a high-pressure tournament like the IPL, where momentum and decisions matter.

As the IPL continues to evolve, the Rajasthan Royals are likely to place significant trust in Riyan Parag’s growing maturity, sharper tactical awareness, and improved on-field temperament to guide the team through the challenges of IPL 2026. Having been part of the Royals’ setup for several seasons, Parag understands the franchise’s culture and expectations better than most.