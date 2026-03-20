IPL 2026: Why Rajasthan Royals rejected Rs 16,000 crore IPL bid
Rajasthan Royals reject ₹16,000 crore bid. Here’s why it matters for IPL valuations and RCB’s ongoing mega sale.
- Rajasthan Royals rejecting ₹16,000 crore has reset IPL franchise valuation benchmarks.
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- RCB is now poised to cross ₹18,000 crore amid intensified bidding interest.
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- IPL teams are increasingly valued as global sports IPs, not just cricket franchises.
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Rajasthan Royals have rejected a massive $1.7 billion (₹16,000 crore) takeover offer from Columbia Pacific Capital Partners (CPCP), signalling that IPL franchise valuations are still climbing sharply. The decision is already impacting the ongoing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sale, with market expectations now shifting upward for all teams.
Also Read: IPL 2026 Injury List: KKR, CSK, RR, MI, SRH, RCB & LSG hit ahead of season opener - In Pics
Why Rajasthan Royals rejected the ₹16,000 crore offer
Despite the aggressive bid and a reported two-week full payment commitment, Rajasthan Royals’ ownership chose to walk away. This was not purely about price.
Key factors behind the rejection:
- Valuation confidence: RR believe their long-term value exceeds $1.7 billion
- Deal structure concerns: Executability and financial clarity were key considerations
- Strategic alignment: Ownership prioritised partners who can scale the brand globally
The franchise, led by Manoj Badale’s Emerging Media Ventures (65% stake) with backing from RedBird Capital, is clearly playing a long game. This is a calculated bet on future IPL growth rather than immediate liquidity.
IPL franchises are now global sports assets
This decision reinforces a broader shift. IPL teams are no longer just cricket entities.
They are:
- Multi-platform sports businesses
- Digital-first entertainment brands
- Global IP assets with expanding revenue streams
With IPL media rights, sponsorship ecosystems, and global fanbases growing rapidly, owners are increasingly evaluating buyers on strategic upside, not just capital.
Direct impact: RCB valuation set to surge
Rajasthan Royals’ rejection has immediately altered the valuation landscape, especially for RCB, whose sale is in advanced stages.
Current situation:
- RCB bids are already touching $2 billion (₹18,000+ crore)
- A consortium led by Ranjan Pai (Manipal Hospitals), KKR, and Temasek is in contention
- Swedish PE firm EQT has also submitted a strong binding bid
Industry insiders now expect RCB to command at least a 10–15% premium over RR, driven by:
Stronger brand recall
- Larger and more engaged fanbase
- Higher commercial monetisation potential
- Why investors are still bullish on IPL
Even at these inflated valuations, investor appetite remains strong. That’s because IPL continues to outperform most global leagues on a per-match revenue basis.
- Central media rights growth
- Franchise-level sponsorship expansion
- Increasing digital consumption in India and overseas
- Potential for global league extensions and content formats
For context, Lucknow Super Giants were bought for around $850 million in 2021. The near doubling of valuations within five years highlights how aggressively the market has scaled.
Rajasthan Royals have effectively:
- Reset the valuation floor for IPL franchises
- Strengthened negotiating leverage for sellers
- Introduced stricter filters on investor quality
This is not just a rejected deal. It is a signal to the market that IPL franchises are entering a new valuation tier.
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