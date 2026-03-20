IPL 2026: Why Rajasthan Royals rejected Rs 16,000 crore IPL bid

Rajasthan Royals have rejected a massive $1.7 billion (₹16,000 crore) takeover offer from Columbia Pacific Capital Partners (CPCP), signalling that IPL franchise valuations are still climbing sharply. The decision is already impacting the ongoing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sale, with market expectations now shifting upward for all teams.

Why Rajasthan Royals rejected the ₹16,000 crore offer

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Despite the aggressive bid and a reported two-week full payment commitment, Rajasthan Royals’ ownership chose to walk away. This was not purely about price.

Key factors behind the rejection:

Valuation confidence: RR believe their long-term value exceeds $1.7 billion

Deal structure concerns: Executability and financial clarity were key considerations

Strategic alignment: Ownership prioritised partners who can scale the brand globally

The franchise, led by Manoj Badale’s Emerging Media Ventures (65% stake) with backing from RedBird Capital, is clearly playing a long game. This is a calculated bet on future IPL growth rather than immediate liquidity.

IPL franchises are now global sports assets

This decision reinforces a broader shift. IPL teams are no longer just cricket entities.

They are:

Multi-platform sports businesses

Digital-first entertainment brands

Global IP assets with expanding revenue streams

With IPL media rights, sponsorship ecosystems, and global fanbases growing rapidly, owners are increasingly evaluating buyers on strategic upside, not just capital.

Direct impact: RCB valuation set to surge

Rajasthan Royals’ rejection has immediately altered the valuation landscape, especially for RCB, whose sale is in advanced stages.

Current situation:

RCB bids are already touching $2 billion (₹18,000+ crore)

A consortium led by Ranjan Pai (Manipal Hospitals), KKR, and Temasek is in contention

Swedish PE firm EQT has also submitted a strong binding bid

Industry insiders now expect RCB to command at least a 10–15% premium over RR, driven by:

Stronger brand recall

Larger and more engaged fanbase

Higher commercial monetisation potential

Why investors are still bullish on IPL

Even at these inflated valuations, investor appetite remains strong. That’s because IPL continues to outperform most global leagues on a per-match revenue basis.

Central media rights growth

Franchise-level sponsorship expansion

Increasing digital consumption in India and overseas

Potential for global league extensions and content formats

For context, Lucknow Super Giants were bought for around $850 million in 2021. The near doubling of valuations within five years highlights how aggressively the market has scaled.

Rajasthan Royals have effectively:

Reset the valuation floor for IPL franchises

Strengthened negotiating leverage for sellers

Introduced stricter filters on investor quality

This is not just a rejected deal. It is a signal to the market that IPL franchises are entering a new valuation tier.