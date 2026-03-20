Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028572https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ipl-2026-why-rajasthan-royals-rejected-rs-16000-crore-ipl-bid-3028572.html
NewsCricketIPL 2026: Why Rajasthan Royals rejected Rs 16,000 crore IPL bid
IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Why Rajasthan Royals rejected Rs 16,000 crore IPL bid

Rajasthan Royals reject ₹16,000 crore bid. Here’s why it matters for IPL valuations and RCB’s ongoing mega sale.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rajasthan Royals rejecting ₹16,000 crore has reset IPL franchise valuation benchmarks.
  • RCB is now poised to cross ₹18,000 crore amid intensified bidding interest.
  • IPL teams are increasingly valued as global sports IPs, not just cricket franchises.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2026: Why Rajasthan Royals rejected Rs 16,000 crore IPL bidRajasthan Royals reject ₹16,000 crore bid, triggering a massive shift in IPL valuations and boosting RCB’s sale prospects. Photo Credit – X

Rajasthan Royals have rejected a massive $1.7 billion (₹16,000 crore) takeover offer from Columbia Pacific Capital Partners (CPCP), signalling that IPL franchise valuations are still climbing sharply. The decision is already impacting the ongoing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sale, with market expectations now shifting upward for all teams.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Injury List: KKR, CSK, RR, MI, SRH, RCB & LSG hit ahead of season opener - In Pics

Why Rajasthan Royals rejected the ₹16,000 crore offer

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Despite the aggressive bid and a reported two-week full payment commitment, Rajasthan Royals’ ownership chose to walk away. This was not purely about price.

Key factors behind the rejection:

  • Valuation confidence: RR believe their long-term value exceeds $1.7 billion
  • Deal structure concerns: Executability and financial clarity were key considerations
  • Strategic alignment: Ownership prioritised partners who can scale the brand globally

The franchise, led by Manoj Badale’s Emerging Media Ventures (65% stake) with backing from RedBird Capital, is clearly playing a long game. This is a calculated bet on future IPL growth rather than immediate liquidity.

IPL franchises are now global sports assets

This decision reinforces a broader shift. IPL teams are no longer just cricket entities.

They are:

  • Multi-platform sports businesses
  • Digital-first entertainment brands
  • Global IP assets with expanding revenue streams

With IPL media rights, sponsorship ecosystems, and global fanbases growing rapidly, owners are increasingly evaluating buyers on strategic upside, not just capital.

Direct impact: RCB valuation set to surge

Rajasthan Royals’ rejection has immediately altered the valuation landscape, especially for RCB, whose sale is in advanced stages.

Current situation:

  • RCB bids are already touching $2 billion (₹18,000+ crore)
  • A consortium led by Ranjan Pai (Manipal Hospitals), KKR, and Temasek is in contention
  • Swedish PE firm EQT has also submitted a strong binding bid

Industry insiders now expect RCB to command at least a 10–15% premium over RR, driven by:

Stronger brand recall

  • Larger and more engaged fanbase
  • Higher commercial monetisation potential
  • Why investors are still bullish on IPL

Even at these inflated valuations, investor appetite remains strong. That’s because IPL continues to outperform most global leagues on a per-match revenue basis.

  • Central media rights growth
  • Franchise-level sponsorship expansion
  • Increasing digital consumption in India and overseas
  • Potential for global league extensions and content formats

For context, Lucknow Super Giants were bought for around $850 million in 2021. The near doubling of valuations within five years highlights how aggressively the market has scaled.

Rajasthan Royals have effectively:

  • Reset the valuation floor for IPL franchises
  • Strengthened negotiating leverage for sellers
  • Introduced stricter filters on investor quality

This is not just a rejected deal. It is a signal to the market that IPL franchises are entering a new valuation tier.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan terror plan
Pakistan's two-point terror plan: Khatu Shyam Temple in Asim Munir's crosshair
Auto news
BMW i3 unveiled with 900 km Range and 400kW ultra-fast charging
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra’s mother Garima Malhotra dies at 94
mobility
Kavach safety system approved for TN's Tiruchy-Tirunelveli rail route
Iran Israel US War
Iran strikes cripple 17% of Qatar's LNG; US plans 'largest strike'
US-Iran war
When Ras Laffan burns, India pays: The geopolitics of your budget
Indian Railways
Pakistan's fastest train vs India's Vande Bharat, Rajdhani: Check difference
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Who was Atiq Ahmed, gangster contested elections against PM Modi
Advanced air defence systems
World's most powerful air defence systems - ranked by range, cost
HDFC Bank
Rs 1 Lakh crore wiped out after HDFC Bank chairman exit