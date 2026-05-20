IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni play against Gujarat Titans? Michael Hussey breaks silence, says this...

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has provided a fresh update on MS Dhoni's fitness ahead of CSK's crucial IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans confirming that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter will miss the match due to a thumb injury.

CSK are currently fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive after suffering a five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous outing at Chepauk. The loss left Chennai heavily dependent on other teams results despite still being mathematically alive in the tournament.

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Speaking ahead of the must-win encounter against Gujarat Titans, Hussey confirmed Dhoni has not travelled with the squad. "I can confirm he is not here with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, then he will definitely join back up with the team," Hussey said.

The former Australian batter also revealed that Dhoni is recovering from a thumb injury and may return only if CSK manage to reach the playoffs. "He has got a bit of a sore thumb, so it is recovering nicely, but he would not be ready for this match. But hopefully, if we can manage to get through to the playoffs, then hopefully he will be alright," he added.

Dhoni misses another crucial match

MS Dhoni was present during CSK's previous home fixture against SRH at the MA Chidambaram stadium, where the franchise also held a group photograph. However, the legendary captain has not played a single match this season because of recurring fitness concerns, including a calf issue followed by the latest thumb injury setback.

Hussey reflects on SRH defeat

Reflecting on the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hussey admitted the dressing room atmosphere was disappointing after failing to finish strongly at home.

SRH chased down 181 runs comfortably with Ishan Kishan leading the charge with a match-winning knock. "Obviously, it has made it more difficult for us to get through to the top four," Hussey admitted.

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He further revealed that the team has now shifted its focus entirely towards the final league-stage game. "We were all very disappointed after the match. But the coach spoke to us about moving on quickly because we still have one more chance," Hussey said.

The CSK batting coach also stressed the importance of maintaining belief and positivity heading into the Ahmedabad clash. "As long as we move forward with a really positive, confident attitude, we stick together, we keep smiling, and we try and put on our best possible performance here in Ahmedabad," he added.

Suresh Raina shares conversation with Dhoni

Meanwhile, former CSK star Suresh Raina also shared an interesing conversation he had with Dhoni regarding his future in the IPL.

Speaking on Star Sports after CSK’s defeat against SRH, Raina revealed that he told Dhoni IPL 2026 could not be considered a proper farewell season because he had not played a single game. "I told him, ‘You have given IPL 2026 a missed call. It won’t count. You have to come back next year,'" Raina said.

According to Raina, Dhoni responded by admitting that his body was struggling physically. "He said, ‘Nahi yaar, body thoda waisa hai.’ I said we are not believing anything. You have to play next year," Raina added.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Dhoni’s future, Raina hinted that the former India captain still remains positive about the game and the team environment.