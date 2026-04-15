IPL 2026's fastest bowler set to make comeback in RCB vs GT; Check details
Mayank Yadav is fit for RCB vs LSG in IPL 2026. Will LSG play him? Full fitness update, selection dilemma and match impact explained.
- Mayank Yadav has been declared fully fit, but his inclusion in the playing XI remains a tactical call.
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- LSG’s bowling attack could transform instantly if the 150+ kmph pacer returns against RCB.
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- His comeback may play a decisive role in LSG’s IPL 2026 playoff push.
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Lucknow Super Giants have received a major boost ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Mayank Yadav declared fully fit and match-ready. Team director Tom Moody confirmed that the express pacer has completed his rehabilitation and workload build-up, putting him firmly in contention for selection at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15. This update directly answers the key question fans are searching: Yes, Mayank Yadav is fit and available for selection vs RCB in IPL 2026. The only uncertainty now is whether LSG include him in the playing XI immediately.
Also Read: IPL 2026: Should Ajinkya Rahane step down as KKR captain now?
Why Mayank Yadav’s return changes everything for LSG
Mayank is not just another returning player. He is one of the fastest bowlers in IPL history, with a recorded peak of over 156 kmph. His presence fundamentally alters LSG’s bowling threat.
- Raw pace advantage: Few Indian pacers consistently breach 150 kmph
- Powerplay weapon: Can rattle top-order batters early
- Middle-over enforcer: Forces mistakes with sheer speed
For a team currently sitting mid-table, this is a tactical upgrade, not just a squad boost.
What Tom Moody revealed about his fitness
Moody’s comments provide crucial clarity around why Mayank missed earlier games.
- No fresh injury concerns
- Absence was due to workload management, not fitness failure
- Completed full rehab and bowling load progression
- Now “ready to go” for match selection
This distinction matters. It suggests LSG have been cautious, not reactive, which improves confidence in his durability going forward.
Selection dilemma: Will LSG play him vs RCB?
Even though Mayank is fit, his inclusion is not automatic. LSG suddenly have a selection headache.
Current pace attack options:
- Mohsin Khan – economical and tactically sharp
- Mohammed Shami – experienced leader, strong powerplay impact
- Avesh Khan – established IPL performer
Bringing Mayank in could mean dropping a proven name. However, given RCB’s batting firepower at Chinnaswamy, LSG may lean towards pace aggression over stability.
Form concern: Can Mayank return at full intensity?
His last IPL outing in 2025 raised some concerns:
- Conceded 60 runs in his previous game
- Bowled slower than usual (135–140 kmph range)
- Relied more on variations than raw pace
However, recent training reports indicate he is back to bowling at full throttle, which is the key metric that matters.
Speed race: Can he become IPL 2026’s fastest bowler?
As of now, Mayank hasn’t bowled a ball this season, but the speed leaderboard is already competitive.
- Current fastest: 154.2 kmph (Ashok Sharma)
- LSG teammate Anrich Nortje also in contention
Given Mayank’s historical peak, he remains one of the strongest candidates to reclaim the fastest ball of the season once he plays.
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