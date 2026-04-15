IPL 2026's fastest bowler set to make comeback in RCB vs GT; Check details

Lucknow Super Giants have received a major boost ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Mayank Yadav declared fully fit and match-ready. Team director Tom Moody confirmed that the express pacer has completed his rehabilitation and workload build-up, putting him firmly in contention for selection at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15. This update directly answers the key question fans are searching: Yes, Mayank Yadav is fit and available for selection vs RCB in IPL 2026. The only uncertainty now is whether LSG include him in the playing XI immediately.

Why Mayank Yadav’s return changes everything for LSG

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Mayank is not just another returning player. He is one of the fastest bowlers in IPL history, with a recorded peak of over 156 kmph. His presence fundamentally alters LSG’s bowling threat.

Raw pace advantage: Few Indian pacers consistently breach 150 kmph

Powerplay weapon: Can rattle top-order batters early

Middle-over enforcer: Forces mistakes with sheer speed

For a team currently sitting mid-table, this is a tactical upgrade, not just a squad boost.

What Tom Moody revealed about his fitness

Moody’s comments provide crucial clarity around why Mayank missed earlier games.

No fresh injury concerns

Absence was due to workload management, not fitness failure

Completed full rehab and bowling load progression

Now “ready to go” for match selection

This distinction matters. It suggests LSG have been cautious, not reactive, which improves confidence in his durability going forward.

Selection dilemma: Will LSG play him vs RCB?

Even though Mayank is fit, his inclusion is not automatic. LSG suddenly have a selection headache.

Current pace attack options:

Mohsin Khan – economical and tactically sharp

Mohammed Shami – experienced leader, strong powerplay impact

Avesh Khan – established IPL performer

Bringing Mayank in could mean dropping a proven name. However, given RCB’s batting firepower at Chinnaswamy, LSG may lean towards pace aggression over stability.

Form concern: Can Mayank return at full intensity?

His last IPL outing in 2025 raised some concerns:

Conceded 60 runs in his previous game

Bowled slower than usual (135–140 kmph range)

Relied more on variations than raw pace

However, recent training reports indicate he is back to bowling at full throttle, which is the key metric that matters.

Speed race: Can he become IPL 2026’s fastest bowler?

As of now, Mayank hasn’t bowled a ball this season, but the speed leaderboard is already competitive.

Current fastest: 154.2 kmph (Ashok Sharma)

LSG teammate Anrich Nortje also in contention

Given Mayank’s historical peak, he remains one of the strongest candidates to reclaim the fastest ball of the season once he plays.