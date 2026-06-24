/IPL 2027 Overhaul: LSG hires new batting coach, sends Badoni and Samad to Perth after Pant trade

Lucknow Super Giants have moved quickly to reset their plans for the future following the blockbuster trade that sent Rishabh Pant back to Delhi Capitals while bringing Kuldeep Yadav into the Lucknow setup. Although the swap itself grabbed most of the attention, the franchise has since shifted focus to strengthening its batting unit through a fresh coaching hire and an overseas training initiative.
Ahead of the next IPL season, the team wants to build greater depth among its batters, and a number of domestic players will now undergo specialized coaching in Australia as part of a revamped development plan.
Franchise Shifts Focus After Pant-Kuldeep Trade
With the high-profile exchange now complete, Lucknow's management has turned its attention toward long-term squad building. The franchise is aiming to create a stronger batting core while maximizing the development of young Indian talent already within the setup.
G Jayakumar Appointed New Batting Coach
As part of the restructuring, Lucknow Super Giants are bringing in former Kerala cricketer G Jayakumar as their new batting coach. Reports suggest he will work closely with the franchise's domestic talent, joining a support staff that already includes director of cricket Tom Moody, head coach Justin Langer, and bowling coach Bharat Arun.
The appointment reflects how seriously the franchise is taking player development, particularly on the batting side. While LSG continue to look for power-hitting options in the market, the management is just as focused on developing the talent already on its books.
Coach Known for Developing Young Talent
Jayakumar carries a strong reputation in domestic cricket and has been credited with helping shape emerging Indian batters, including Sai Sudharsan. Interestingly, he was a pace bowler during his playing days with Kerala before going on to build a name for himself as a batting coach.
His arrival is also expected to bring changes to the coaching setup, with indications that Lance Klusener will not continue with the franchise going forward.
Indian Batters to Attend Perth Training Camp
Alongside the coaching appointment, LSG are preparing to send a group of Indian batters to Perth for an intensive training block under Justin Langer. The aim is to expose the players to tougher conditions and sharpen their power-hitting as well as their overall batting game.
Players Selected for Overseas Development Program
The group expected to travel includes Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, and Arshin Kulkarni. Most of them are likely to head to Australia next week before linking up with Jayakumar in Chennai for a further phase of training.
Bigger Squad Revamp Expected Ahead of Auction
The move comes soon after the Pant-for-Kuldeep Yadav trade was finalized, a deal that reportedly leaves LSG with a healthy purse ahead of the next auction cycle. With extra funds in hand and more squad changes expected, the franchise appears determined to build a stronger, deeper, and more balanced squad for the seasons ahead.
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