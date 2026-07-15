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IPL 2027: Punjab Kings kick off five-day off-season camp in New Chandigarh

The five-day Punjab Kings camp focuses purely on skill development, providing players dedicated time to work on specific aspects of their game away from match-day pressure.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 12:28 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
IPL 2027: Punjab Kings kick off five-day off-season camp in New Chandigarh
Image Credit: Punjab Kings

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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