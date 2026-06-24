/IPL 2027 Trade: KKR plots Hardik captaincy deal after MI- RR’s Jaiswal swap fails

This high stakes debate about Hardik's role at the Mumbai franchise has intensified since the conclusion of the 2026 season. Under his leadership, the five time title winners endured a highly forgettable campaign, slumping to a ninth place finish on the points table. This is the second time since Hardik returned to helm the squad that Mumbai has failed to secure a postseason spot, despite showing promise with a third place finish during the 2025 tournament. The rumor mill shifted into overdrive after Hardik shared enigmatic updates on his social media accounts, sparking widespread reports that the national superstar is heavily tipped to switch franchises prior to the 2027 edition of the tournament.