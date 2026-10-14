/IPL 2027 trade: T Natarajan returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Zeeshan Ansari moves to Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have officially finalized the first major player trade ahead of the IPL 2027 season, with Indian left-arm seamer T Natarajan heading back to Hyderabad and young leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari moving to Delhi.
"Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will welcome back T. Natarajan, while Delhi Capitals (DC) will add leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari to their squad following a player trade between the two franchises," the IPL said in a statement on Wednesday.
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Natarajan's return to SRH marks a significant homecoming. The 35-year-old pacer originally represented SRH across five seasons between 2020 and 2024, cementing his reputation as one of the competition's premier death-overs specialists and pinpoint yorker exponents.
He played a pivotal role in Hyderabad’s journey to the final in 2024, where he finished as their leading wicket-taker with 19 dismissals.
At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Delhi Capitals acquired Natarajan for a hefty Rs 10.75 crore. Under the terms of the current trade, Natarajan has agreed to a revised fee of Rs 5 crore, enabling SRH to re-strengthen their Indian pace reserves without blowing a massive hole in their purse.
Across his IPL career, Natarajan has taken 72 wickets, with 65 of those coming in SRH colors - placing him behind only Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan on the franchise’s all-time wicket charts.
Moving the other way is 26-year-old Uttar Pradesh leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who joins Delhi Capitals at his existing league fee of Rs 40 lakh.
Ansari debuted in IPL 2025 for SRH, making an immediate impression by grabbing three wickets on debut against Delhi Capitals. Across 10 appearances in the tournament, Ansari accounted for six wickets, showing promising control and flight.
Fresh off strong domestic performances in the Ranji Trophy and UP T20 League, Ansari adds crucial domestic wrist-spin depth to the Capitals' setup as they reshape their bowling blueprint
For SRH: Sunrisers regain a trusted, proven death bowler who knows the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium inside out. With Natarajan back in tandem with SRH's seam battery, Hyderabad recovers the late-overs control they often lacked during close finishes.
For Delhi Capitals: DC frees up substantial purse room (over Rs 5.75 crore in net salary space) heading into the auction cycle while picking up an emerging, high-upside domestic wrist-spinner to support their slow-bowling core.
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