/IPL 2027: Why CSK are considering Hemang Badani to replace Stephen Fleming as head coach and what role MS Dhoni is playing

After the end of an 18-year partnership with head coach Stephen Fleming, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on the brink of a major cultural and tactical pivot. According to a report by The Indian Express, former India and Tamil Nadu batter Hemang Badani has emerged as the frontrunner to take the helm at the five-time IPL champions with MS Dhoni driving the search and pushing for an Indian-led, CSK-only setup.
The shift marks a notable departure from CSK’s long-standing reliance on an overseas coaching core, with MS Dhoni directly driving the transition.
Why Hemang Badani Is Leading Contender
Badani’s emergence as the primary candidate is anchored in three major tactical and logistical considerations:
Chepauk Familiarity And Domestic Roots
CSK have uncharacteristically struggled to read and master their home conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in recent campaigns. As a stalwart of Tamil Nadu cricket who played extensively at Chepauk, Badani brings an intimate understanding of the venue’s pitch behaviors and soil dynamics.
Proven T20 Silverware Across Circuits
Beyond his recent stint as head coach of Delhi Capitals, Badani has quietly built one of the most decorated track records among Indian coaches in franchise cricket. He has enjoyed championship-winning campaigns across the SA20, ILT20, and Lanka Premier League (LPL), as well as multi-title success in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).
Scouting & Man-Management Of Indian Talent
With IPL mega-auctions and squad dynamics increasingly decided by uncapped domestic depth, CSK’s management values a coach with deep, grassroots visibility across the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments.
MS Dhoni’s Decisive Role In Rebuild
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's voice remains the guiding compass behind CSK's football-style restructuring:
Entrusted with the Head Coach Search
CSK CEO and Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to The Indian Express that after Fleming's departure, the franchise entrusted Dhoni with the responsibility of identifying the next head coach to lead the team's rebuild.
Pushing For An Indian-Led Setup
While franchise owners have kept overseas candidates on the table as a contingency, Dhoni has reportedly made a strong case for an Indian-led support staff, believing domestic leadership offers better synergy with young Indian talent.
The Exclusivity Condition
Dhoni has laid down a key condition for Fleming’s successor: a 100% full-time commitment to CSK.
Unlike Fleming, who coached multiple global sister franchises (Johannesburg Super Kings and Texas Super Kings), Dhoni wants the next head coach focused solely on the IPL setup, domestic scouting, and talent preparation.
The Roadblock: External Commitments
Dhoni’s exclusivity condition creates the primary sticking point in closing Badani’s appointment. Badani currently holds assignments with Southern Brave in The Hundred and Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, alongside advisory roles.
To take the CSK job, Badani would need to surrender those international contracts, leaving CSK to finalize terms and determine whether to offer full-year compensation to secure his undivided focus.
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