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IPL 2027: Why CSK are considering Hemang Badani to replace Stephen Fleming as head coach and what role MS Dhoni is playing

Chennai Super Kings are moving towards naming former India batter Hemang Badani as head coach after parting ways with Stephen Fleming, with MS Dhoni driving the search and pushing for an Indian-led, CSK-only setup.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 11:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
IPL 2027: Why CSK are considering Hemang Badani to replace Stephen Fleming as head coach and what role MS Dhoni is playing
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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IPL 2027: Why CSK are considering Hemang Badani to replace Stephen Fleming as head coach and what role MS Dhoni is playing
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