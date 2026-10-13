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IPL 2027: Yuvraj Singh appointed Delhi Capitals assistant & batting coach

Yuvraj Singh, a veteran of 304 ODIs, 40 Tests, and 58 T20Is, as well as a multiple World Cup winner, the 44-year-old has also mentored several established and emerging Indian stars in recent years. This appointment marks his first formal coaching role, with Yuvraj set to make his IPL coaching debut with Delhi Capitals.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 07:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
IPL 2027: Yuvraj Singh appointed Delhi Capitals assistant & batting coach
Image Credit: Delhi Capitals

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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