CSK IPL Auction 2026 Live: Chennai Face Challenge From KKR For Cameron Green; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key Targets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made some major changes ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, which is set to be held on December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The key moves involved a significant trade and the release of several international players.

After a dismal 2025 season when they finished last with just four wins, the five times champions CSK have undergone a major overhaul, trading away long-time all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson, while releasing 11 players including Rachin Ravindra and Matheesha Pathirana. The overhaul from CSK has left a glaring gap in their all-rounder department and they desperately need versatile players to bolster their lineup ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

CSK desperately needs a world-class lower-order finisher/all-rounder to bridge the gap to MS Dhoni at the end, and a quality Indian spinner to pair with Noor Ahmed on the Chepauk track. They also need a quality backup of Nathan Ellis in the fast bowling department.



IPL Auction 2026 CSK Retained Player List

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (traded in from RR), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj

IPL Auction 2026 CSK Remaining Purse

Rs 43.40 crore out of Rs 125 crore

IPL Auction 2026 CSK Remaining Slot

9 (4 overseas and 5 Indian Players)

IPL Auction 2026 CSK Full List Of Players Bought

To Be Confirmed

IPL Auction 2026 CSK Top Targets

Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Matheesha Pathirana (buy-back), Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Anrich Nortje

IPL Auction 2026 CSK Full Squad

To Be Confirmed