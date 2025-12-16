Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996463https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ipl-auction-2026-live-csk-retained-player-list-remaining-purse-highest-lowest-bidding-price-details-2996463.html
NewsCricketCSK IPL Auction 2026 Live: Chennai Face Challenge From KKR For Cameron Green; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key Targets
IPL AUCTION 2026 LIVE CSK

CSK IPL Auction 2026 Live: Chennai Face Challenge From KKR For Cameron Green; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key Targets

CSK IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Despite the shrewd acquisition of Sanju Samson, the trade of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran has left a massive void in the lower-middle order and all-rounder department of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 08:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CSK IPL Auction 2026 Live: Chennai Face Challenge From KKR For Cameron Green; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key TargetsCSK IPL Auction 2026 Live

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made some major changes ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, which is set to be held on December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The key moves involved a significant trade and the release of several international players.

After a dismal 2025 season when they finished last with just four wins, the five times champions CSK have undergone a major overhaul, trading away long-time all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson, while releasing 11 players including Rachin Ravindra and Matheesha Pathirana. The overhaul from CSK has left a glaring gap in their all-rounder department and they desperately need versatile players to bolster their lineup ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

CSK desperately needs a world-class lower-order finisher/all-rounder to bridge the gap to MS Dhoni at the end, and a quality Indian spinner to pair with Noor Ahmed on the Chepauk track. They also need a quality backup of Nathan Ellis in the fast bowling department.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction Top Targets For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of New Season - Check In Pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

IPL Auction 2026 CSK Retained Player List

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (traded in from RR), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj

IPL Auction 2026 CSK Remaining Purse

Rs 43.40 crore out of Rs 125 crore

IPL Auction 2026 CSK Remaining Slot  

9 (4 overseas and 5 Indian Players)

IPL Auction 2026 CSK Full List Of Players Bought

To Be Confirmed 

IPL Auction 2026 CSK Top Targets

Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Matheesha Pathirana (buy-back), Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Anrich Nortje

IPL Auction 2026 CSK Full Squad

To Be Confirmed 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sydney terror attack
Sydney Terror Attack: Pakistan Links Emerge As Israel Points To Iran | DNA
russia ukraine war update today
US Touts 'Article Five-Like' Guarantees In Ukraine Peace Talks In Berlin
j&k terrorist news
J-K: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Joint Forces And Terrorists In Udhampur
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025
Messi In India: Fans Take Over Mumbai Local As GOAT Fever Runs Across Country
Sai Jadhav IMA
Meet Icon Who Becomes 1st Woman Officer To Pass Out From Military Academy
Women's fashion
Women’s Puffer Jackets for Warm, Chic & Comfortable Winter Looks
Nitin Nabin BJP
Nitin Nabin As BJP's Working President - Could He Be Next Party President?
Women's fashion
Women’s Trousers for Easy Everyday Outfits and Modern Comfort
women baggy jeans
Trendy Women’s Baggy Jeans for Everyday Comfort and Effortless Style
Technology news
India's First 1.0 GHz, 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor DHRUV64 Unveiled-Read