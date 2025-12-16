CSK IPL Auction 2026 Live: Chennai Face Challenge From KKR For Cameron Green; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key Targets
CSK IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Despite the shrewd acquisition of Sanju Samson, the trade of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran has left a massive void in the lower-middle order and all-rounder department of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made some major changes ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, which is set to be held on December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The key moves involved a significant trade and the release of several international players.
After a dismal 2025 season when they finished last with just four wins, the five times champions CSK have undergone a major overhaul, trading away long-time all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson, while releasing 11 players including Rachin Ravindra and Matheesha Pathirana. The overhaul from CSK has left a glaring gap in their all-rounder department and they desperately need versatile players to bolster their lineup ahead of the IPL 2026 season.
CSK desperately needs a world-class lower-order finisher/all-rounder to bridge the gap to MS Dhoni at the end, and a quality Indian spinner to pair with Noor Ahmed on the Chepauk track. They also need a quality backup of Nathan Ellis in the fast bowling department.
IPL Auction 2026 CSK Retained Player List
MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (traded in from RR), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj
IPL Auction 2026 CSK Remaining Purse
Rs 43.40 crore out of Rs 125 crore
IPL Auction 2026 CSK Remaining Slot
9 (4 overseas and 5 Indian Players)
IPL Auction 2026 CSK Full List Of Players Bought
To Be Confirmed
IPL Auction 2026 CSK Top Targets
Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Matheesha Pathirana (buy-back), Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Anrich Nortje
IPL Auction 2026 CSK Full Squad
To Be Confirmed
