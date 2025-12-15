DC IPL Auction 2026 Live: DC Might Target Batters Like Prithvi Shaw; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key Targets

IPL Auction 2026 DC Retained Player List : Delhi Capitals (DC) step into the IPL 2026 auction with a renewed vision after finishing fifth in the previous season. Unlike teams chasing stability, DC are focused on a smart rebuild backing a strong Indian core while keeping enough flexibility to address key gaps during the mini-auction.

Under the captaincy of Axar Patel, Delhi started IPL 2025 on a positive note but lost momentum in the latter half of the season. That inconsistency has prompted decisive calls ahead of the auction, with DC opting to move on from several high-profile names while doubling down on players who fit their long-term plans.

Axar Patel leads a balanced retained core

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi Capitals have retained a solid mix of experience and youth. Axar Patel continues to be the face of the franchise, while KL Rahul’s retention adds stability and leadership at the top of the order despite interest from rival teams. The presence of Kuldeep Yadav ensures DC retain one of the most potent spin options in the league.

Overseas firepower comes in the form of Tristan Stubbs, while young Indian talents such as Abhishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma remain key to DC’s future plans. The franchise’s retention strategy clearly signals trust in players who can grow into match-winners rather than short-term fixes.

Nitish Rana trade boosts middle-order stability

One of DC’s most notable moves ahead of the auction has been the acquisition of Nitish Rana via trade. The left-hander joins Delhi for ₹4.2 crore, adding experience, flexibility and leadership depth to the middle order. Rana is expected to slot into the No. 4 or No. 5 position, strengthening DC’s batting alongside Stubbs and Rizvi.

Key releases free up funds and slots

Delhi Capitals have released several big names, including Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk, as part of their reshaping process. These decisions have helped DC free up both budget and squad slots, allowing them to approach the auction with clarity rather than compulsion.

Auction strategy and remaining purse

As things stand, Delhi Capitals head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a remaining purse of Rs 21.8 crore. The franchise have eight slots left to fill, including five overseas positions, giving DC plenty of room to manoeuvre as the auction progresses.

With both funds and overseas slots available, Delhi are expected to be selective yet proactive, targeting players who address specific needs rather than engaging in unnecessary bidding wars.

LIVE updates to follow

With a refreshed squad core and a clear auction plan, Delhi Capitals are aiming to return to playoff contention in IPL 2026.

Follow all the action LIVE as Delhi Capitals enter the IPL 2026 auction. Player-by-player updates will appear here the moment PBKS seal their deals.