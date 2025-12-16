Advertisement
NewsCricketGujarat Titans IPL Auction 2026 Live: Retained Core, Slots Available, Purse Remaining And Possible Targets
IPL AUCTION 2026 GUJARAT TITANS PLAYERS LIST

Gujarat Titans IPL Auction 2026 Live: Retained Core, Slots Available, Purse Remaining And Possible Targets

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: GT head into the IPL 2026 mini auction with a relatively settled squad and a clear vision built around balance and role clarity.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 03:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Gujarat Titans IPL Auction 2026 Live: Retained Core, Slots Available, Purse Remaining And Possible TargetsGT IPL 2026 AUCTION LIVE

Gujarat Titans (GT) head into the IPL 2026 mini auction with a relatively settled squad and a clear vision built around balance and role clarity. Unlike franchises looking for major rebuilds, GT are expected to approach the auction with a targeted, low-risk strategy, focusing on backups and fine-tuning rather than headline buys.

Gujarat Titans’ Retained Core Ahead of IPL 2026

GT continue to back a strong Indian core that has been central to their success since entering the IPL. Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav

The franchise’s emphasis on continuity has ensured minimal disruption, allowing GT to head into the auction with confidence in their first-choice XI.

Slots Available and Purse Remaining

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, the Gujarat Titans have:

Remaining slots: 5

Purse remaining: approximately Rs 12.9 crore

With limited slots and a modest purse, GT are unlikely to engage in aggressive bidding wars. Instead, their strategy is expected to revolve around value buys and role-specific reinforcements.

Key Areas Gujarat Titans May Look to Address

Despite a settled lineup, a few areas could still use reinforcement:

  • Fast-bowling depth: Backup pacers for long tournaments and injury cover
  • Lower-order hitting: Additional finishing options to support tight chases
  • Spin backup: Especially a finger spinner who can control the middle overs
  • Bench strength: Reliable Indian players who can slot in seamlessly

GT’s past success has largely come from strong squad balance rather than star-heavy combinations, and that philosophy is likely to continue.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

