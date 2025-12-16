KKR IPL 2026 Auction Live: Kolkata Buys Finn Allen For Rs 2 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into the IPL 2026 mini auction with the largest purse among all franchises, placing them in a powerful position ahead of the bidding. After backing continuity in their core group, KKR now have the flexibility to reshape their squad depth and address key tactical gaps with smart investments.

KKR’s Retained Core Ahead of IPL 2026

KKR continue to build around a strong leadership and match-winning core. Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, ⁠Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Slots Available and Purse Remaining

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, KKR have:

Remaining slots: 11

Purse remaining: Rs 37.10 crore

This combination of maximum slots and the biggest purse gives KKR unmatched flexibility. They can comfortably target marquee players while still investing in squad depth.

Key Areas KKR Will Look to Address

Despite their strong core, KKR are expected to focus on a few priority areas:

Fast-bowling firepower: Especially death-over specialists

Overseas all-rounders: Players who add balance with both bat and ball

Top-order backup: Cover for injuries or form dips

Spin depth: Support options alongside frontline spinners

Captain: KKR need a strong captain for the upcoming season

With a long season ahead, KKR will look to build a squad that can withstand injuries and workload management.

IPL 2026 Live Auction

1. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has set the IPL 2026 auction on fire, becoming the highest-selling overseas player in IPL history. KKR secured him for a staggering ₹25.20 crore, surpassing the previous record of ₹24.75 crore set by Mitchell Starc in the IPL 2024 auction. Green’s explosive all-round abilities, combining power-hitting with effective bowling, made him the most sought-after player of the day.

2. New Zealand cricketer Finn Allen sold at a base price of Rs 2 Crore to the Kolkata Knight Riders