Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996425https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ipl-auction-2026-live-kolkata-knight-riders-kkr-retained-player-list-remaining-purse-highest-lowest-bidding-price-details-2996425.html
NewsCricketKKR IPL 2026 Auction Live: Kolkata Buys Finn Allen For Rs 2 Crore
IPL AUCTION 2026 KKR PLAYERS LIST

KKR IPL 2026 Auction Live: Kolkata Buys Finn Allen For Rs 2 Crore

KKR IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Kolkata head into the IPL 2026 mini auction with the largest purse among all franchises, placing them in a powerful position ahead of the bidding. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KKR IPL 2026 Auction Live: Kolkata Buys Finn Allen For Rs 2 CroreKKR IPL 2026 AUCTION LIVE

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into the IPL 2026 mini auction with the largest purse among all franchises, placing them in a powerful position ahead of the bidding. After backing continuity in their core group, KKR now have the flexibility to reshape their squad depth and address key tactical gaps with smart investments.

KKR’s Retained Core Ahead of IPL 2026

KKR continue to build around a strong leadership and match-winning core. Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, ⁠Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Slots Available and Purse Remaining

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, KKR have:

Remaining slots: 11

Purse remaining: Rs 37.10 crore

This combination of maximum slots and the biggest purse gives KKR unmatched flexibility. They can comfortably target marquee players while still investing in squad depth.

Key Areas KKR Will Look to Address

Despite their strong core, KKR are expected to focus on a few priority areas:

Fast-bowling firepower: Especially death-over specialists

Overseas all-rounders: Players who add balance with both bat and ball

Top-order backup: Cover for injuries or form dips

Spin depth: Support options alongside frontline spinners

Captain: KKR need a strong captain for the upcoming season

With a long season ahead, KKR will look to build a squad that can withstand injuries and workload management.

IPL 2026 Live Auction

1. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has set the IPL 2026 auction on fire, becoming the highest-selling overseas player in IPL history. KKR secured him for a staggering ₹25.20 crore, surpassing the previous record of ₹24.75 crore set by Mitchell Starc in the IPL 2024 auction. Green’s explosive all-round abilities, combining power-hitting with effective bowling, made him the most sought-after player of the day. 

2. New Zealand cricketer Finn Allen sold at a base price of Rs 2 Crore to the Kolkata Knight Riders

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Lionel Messi Kolkata chaos
Messi Kolkata Event Chaos: West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas Resigns
Viral video
Girl Groped Outside Jhansi Home; Accused Arrested After CCTV Video Goes Viral
Rahul Gandhi
‘Deep Hatred’: Rahul Slams G RAM G Bill, Calls It Assault On Gandhian Ideals
Viral video
Decoding The '19-Minute' Clip Hype: Know The Full Form Of MMS
Technology news
Google Offers $8 Mn For India’s AI Centers For Health, And Education- Details
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 16.12.2025: First And Second Round Monday Draw
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 09-12-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT
Instagram viral video
Why Searching For A 40-Min Viral Video Is A Direct Path To Phishing, Jail Time
MNREGA
G RAM G Bill Vs MGNREGA: Key Difference And Why Cong Is Opposing It
Technology news
Google Pixel 10 Pro Gets Huge Discount On THIS Platform Under Rs 1,00,000