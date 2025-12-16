LSG IPL Auction 2026 Live: Lucknow Seek Replacement Of David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key Targets

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are heading into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a clear mandate: to fine-tune a powerful core and bridge critical gaps that were exposed in the previous season.

Despite an underwhelming finish, LSG have shown faith in a formidable group of players, bolstering their squad with some smart trades (Mohammed Shami from SRH, Arjun Tendulkar from MI) and setting the stage for a targeted bidding war in Abu Dhabi.

LSG has a robust batting lineup but they need a good finisher to slot in for David Miller, who has been released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. They also need to fill the void left by their premier spinner, Ravi Bishnoi, and add a reliable overseas fast-bowling option to complement their local talent.



IPL Auction 2026 LSG Retained Player List

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar (traded in from MI), Arshin Kulkarni, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Shami (traded in from SRH), Mitchell Marsh, Mohsin Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shahbaz Ahmed

IPL Auction 2026 LSG Remaining Purse

Rs 22.95 crore out of Rs 125 crore

IPL Auction 2026 LSG Remaining Slot

6 (4 overseas and 2 Indian Players)

IPL Auction 2026 LSG Full List Of Players Bought

To Be Confirmed

IPL Auction 2026 LSG Top Targets

Liam Livingstone, Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Holder, Will O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Rahul Chahar

IPL Auction 2026 LSG Full Squad

To Be Confirmed