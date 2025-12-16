Mumbai Indians IPL Auction 2026 Live: MI Might Target Quinton de Kock; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key Targets

Mumbai Indians (MI), head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a clear strategy: continuity and targeted reinforcement. Having retained the bulk of their strong core and executed a few smart trades (Shardul Thakur traded from Lucknow Super Giants) and (Sherfane Rutherford traded from Gujarat Titans), the Hardik Pandya-led side is expected to have a quiet but calculated auction day.

With the smallest purse remaining among all franchises and only five slots to fill, Mumbai Indians' focus will be on securing quality, cost-effective domestic backups rather than engaging in high-stakes bidding wars for marquee players.



IPL Auction 2026 MI Retained Player List

Shardul Thakur (traded in from LSG), Sherfane Rutherford (traded in from GT), Mayank Markande (traded in from KKR), AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks

IPL Auction 2026 MI Remaining Purse

Rs 2.75 crore out of Rs 125 crore

IPL Auction 2026 MI Remaining Slot

5 (1 overseas and 4 Indian Players)

IPL Auction 2026 MI Full List Of Players Bought

To Be Confirmed

IPL Auction 2026 MI Top Targets

Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Akash Madhwal

IPL Auction 2026 Mumbai Indians Full Squad

To Be Confirmed