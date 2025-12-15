Punjab Kings IPL Auction 2026 Live: PBKS Might Target Quinton De Kock; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key Targets

IPL Auction 2026 PBKS Retained Player List :Punjab Kings (PBKS) enter the IPL 2026 auction as one of the most settled teams in the league. Unlike previous seasons where they arrived with major gaps to fill, the runners-up from last year already have their core in place and are under little pressure to make wholesale changes.

Shreyas Iyer–Ricky Ponting partnership delivers results

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS enjoyed their most successful IPL campaign last year. Iyer produced his best season with the bat while also impressing with his calm and tactically sound captaincy. His partnership with head coach Ricky Ponting proved decisive, helping Punjab break free from their long-standing reputation as underachievers.

Uncapped players fuel Punjab’s dream run

As the auction unfolds, PBKS draw confidence from the rise of several uncapped Indian players last season. Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh played crucial roles throughout the 2025 campaign, while Harpreet Brar and Arshdeep Singh continued to deliver in pressure situations.

Strong core retained ahead of IPL 2026

Punjab have retained most of the squad that powered their run to the final. Alongside Iyer, experienced names such as Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson and Yuzvendra Chahal form the backbone of a balanced unit. With both pace and spin departments well covered, PBKS are expected to focus on precision buys rather than star-driven spending.

Key releases create flexibility

The franchise has already made some notable calls ahead of the auction. High-profile players including Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis were released, giving PBKS added flexibility in terms of squad balance and finances. These decisions underline Punjab’s intent to back their existing group while remaining opportunistic in the auction.

Auction strategy and remaining slots

As things stand, PBKS have four slots remaining, including two overseas positions, with a purse of Rs 11.5 crore. With limited vacancies, Punjab are likely to stay patient and target players who fit specific roles rather than rushing into early bidding wars.

LIVE updates to follow

Follow all the action LIVE as Punjab Kings enter the IPL 2026 auction. Player-by-player updates will appear here the moment PBKS seal their deals.