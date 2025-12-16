Advertisement
RR IPL Auction 2026 Live: Rajasthan Set To Go Big For Ravi Bishnoi; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key Targets
IPL AUCTION 2026 LIVE RR

RR IPL Auction 2026 Live: Rajasthan Set To Go Big For Ravi Bishnoi; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key Targets

RR IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals need a quality spinner like Ravi Bishnoi to bolster the spin department after releasing both Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Ravindra Jadeja is their only frontline spinner in their squad.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
RR IPL Auction 2026 Live: Rajasthan Set To Go Big For Ravi Bishnoi; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key TargetsRR IPL Auction 2026 Live

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have entered the IPL 2026 season with a squad reshuffle that signals a bold new direction for the franchise. The major headline is a foundational structural change, anchored by a high-profile trade that saw captain Sanju Samson move to Chennai Super Kings. In return, RR acquired two proven, world-class all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Despite acquiring Jadeja and Curran, the Rajasthan Royals need a genuine wrist-spinner after releasing both Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. If they don't have enough money to secure a proven Indian wrist spinner like Ravi Bishnoi, they could turn to emerging options at the IPL 2026 auction.

IPL Auction 2026 RR Retained Player List

Donovan Ferreira (traded in from DC), Ravindra Jadeja (traded in from CSK), Sam Curran (traded in from CSK), Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Nandre Burger, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh Charak

IPL Auction 2026 RR Remaining Purse

Rs 16.05 crore out of Rs 125 crore
 
IPL Auction 2026 RR Remaining Slot  

9 (1 overseas and 8 Indian Players)

IPL Auction 2026 RR Full List Of Players Bought

To Be Confirmed 

IPL Auction 2026 RR Top Targets

Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Akash Deep, Ashok Sharma

IPL Auction 2026 Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

To Be Confirmed  

