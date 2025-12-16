IPL Auction 2026 Remaining Purse Live: How Much Money Does MI, CSK, KKR, RCB, GT, LSG, RR, SRH, PBKS, DC Have?

IPL Auction Remaining Purse Live Team: As the IPL 2026 auction approaches in Abu Dhabi, the financial landscape across franchises tells a fascinating story of strategy, ambition, and restraint. With a maximum squad size of 25, the 10 teams will battle to fill up to 77 available slots, armed with a combined purse of ₹237.55 crore. From cash-rich giants ready to dominate the bidding to teams forced into precision buying, the auction promises drama, big calls, and potentially record-breaking deals.

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders walk into the IPL 2026 auction with the biggest advantage. With a massive ₹64.30 crore in hand and 13 slots to fill, including six overseas positions, KKR have unmatched flexibility. The franchise is expected to chase marquee names aggressively, especially a high-impact all-rounder to compensate for the Andre Russell-sized gap. Cameron Green remains a strong contender, alongside elite names like Steve Smith, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, and Ravi Bishnoi, all listed at the ₹2 crore base price. Close behind are five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, holding ₹43.40 crore and nine slots. CSK’s purse gives them breathing space to rebuild after key departures, notably Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana. Expect Chennai to lean on experience and proven performers, sticking to their trusted auction philosophy of balance over hype.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Seven teams sit in the middle of the financial spectrum, each with enough resources to influence the auction if they bid smartly. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have ₹16.40 crore and eight slots, while Sunrisers Hyderabad enter with ₹25.50 crore and 10 vacancies, including two overseas options. Lucknow Super Giants, who made headlines in 2025 by signing Rishabh Pant for a record ₹27 crore, now have ₹22.95 crore and six slots to fill. Delhi Capitals are not far behind with ₹21.80 crore and eight openings, five of them overseas, making their overseas strategy particularly crucial. Rajasthan Royals hold ₹16.05 crore with nine slots, while Gujarat Titans have a tighter purse of ₹12.90 crore but four overseas slots among five vacancies, giving them room to target international match-winners.

Reamining Purse Of All IPL Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹64.30 crore

Chennai Super Kings: ₹43.40 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹25.50 crore

Lucknow Super Giants: ₹22.95 crore

Delhi Capitals: ₹21.80 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹16.40 crore

Rajasthan Royals: ₹16.05 crore

Gujarat Titans: ₹12.90 crore

Punjab Kings: ₹11.50 crore

Mumbai Indians: ₹2.75 crore

(The list will be updated after every set in IPL 2026 Auction.)