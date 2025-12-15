Advertisement
RCB IPL 2026 Auction Live: Bengaluru Buys New Zealands Jacob Duffy
IPL AUCTION 2026 RCB PLAYERS LIST

RCB IPL 2026 Auction Live: Bengaluru Buys New Zealand's Jacob Duffy

RCB IPL 2026 Live Updates: Bengaluru head into the IPL 2026 mini auction with a familiar challenge: fine-tuning a star-studded core while addressing key gaps that have held them back in recent seasons. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RCB IPL 2026 AUCTION LIVE

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head into the IPL 2026 mini auction with a familiar challenge: fine-tuning a star-studded core while addressing key gaps that have held them back in recent seasons. With a relatively modest purse and a limited number of slots, RCB’s strategy is expected to focus on precision buys rather than marquee splurges.

RCB’s Retained Core Ahead of IPL 2026

RCB have once again backed a strong leadership and batting core going into the auction cycle. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinandan Singh

Slots Available and Purse Remaining

RCB enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with:

Remaining slots: 7

Purse remaining: approximately Rs 9.40 crore

The numbers suggest a tight auction budget, meaning RCB are unlikely to chase high-priced stars unless it finds value picks early. Instead, the focus will be on role-specific signings, especially Indian players who can deliver consistently.

Key Areas RCB Will Look to Address

Despite having a formidable top order, RCB still have a few clear concerns:

  • Death bowling: A recurring issue over multiple seasons, especially in high-pressure games
  • Indian fast-bowling depth: Backup options have been inconsistent

These gaps will define RCB’s auction approach.

Possible Auction Targets for RCB

Given the purse constraints, RCB are expected to hunt for smart, undervalued options rather than headline names.

Indian pacers: RCB may target domestic fast bowlers who can bowl at the death and exploit bounce at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Backup wicketkeeper-finisher: RCB may look for an Indian wicketkeeper who can bat aggressively down the order. 

RCB IPL Auction Live 

1. RCB win the bidding war with KKR for Venkatesh Iyer, as he reunites with his Madhya Pradesh teammate Rajat Patidar for Rs 7 Crore

2. NZ's Jacob Duffy sold to RCB at the open bidding of 2 crore, and that's the winning bid. Potentially a back-up for Josh Hazlewood

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

