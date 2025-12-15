Advertisement
NewsCricketSRH IPL Auction 2026 Live: SRH Might Target Ravi Bishnoi; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key Targets
SRH IPL Auction 2026 Live: SRH Might Target Ravi Bishnoi; Check Remaining Purse, Slots And Key Targets

SunRisers Hyderabad IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) enter the IPL 2026 auction aiming to rediscover consistency after a mixed campaign last season.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ahead of the auction, SRH made a major move by trading Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants.
  • The franchise have 10 slots left to fill, including two overseas positions.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) enter the IPL 2026 auction aiming to rediscover consistency after a mixed campaign last season. The 2016 champions and 2024 runners-up finished sixth in IPL 2025, struggling for rhythm for most of the tournament before showing flashes of their batting firepower late in the season.

Led by Pat Cummins, SRH have opted for continuity at the top while making targeted changes to address key shortcomings. The franchise’s focus remains on building around a strong batting core while ensuring greater balance in their bowling attack.

Cummins, Head and Abhishek form SRH’s backbone

SRH have retained their core leadership and batting trio in Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Cummins continues as captain and remains central to the team’s strategy, contributing with both leadership and pace bowling.

At the top of the order, the explosive opening pair of Head and Abhishek remains one of the most destructive combinations in the league. Head scored 374 runs at a strike rate of over 160 last season, while Abhishek amassed 439 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 193.39. Their performances underline why SRH have chosen to back continuity rather than overhaul.

Strong middle-order and overseas firepower retained

SRH have also retained key middle-order and overseas contributors such as Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis, ensuring depth and flexibility in their batting lineup. Young Indian talents including Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey and Aniket Verma remain part of the long-term vision, highlighting the franchise’s intent to blend youth with experience.

On the bowling front, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse and Eshan Malinga provide a mix of experience and variety.

Key exits signal shift in bowling strategy

Ahead of the auction, SRH made a major move by trading Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants. Shami, who was bought for Rs 10 crore last season, struggled to make an impact, picking up just six wickets. The franchise has also released spinners Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar, freeing up both funds and overseas slots.

These decisions indicate SRH’s intent to rethink their bowling combination ahead of IPL 2026.

Auction strategy, remaining slots and purse

As things stand, SunRisers Hyderabad head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a remaining purse of Rs 25.5 crore. The franchise have 10 slots left to fill, including two overseas positions, giving them ample flexibility to strengthen weak areas.

With significant funds available, SRH are expected to be active during the auction, targeting impact players who can immediately elevate the squad.

LIVE updates to follow

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

