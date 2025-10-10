IPL Auction 2026 To Be Held Around This Date, Cameron Green Expected To Break Banks

The player auction for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to be held around December 13–15. According to a Cricbuzz report published on Friday (October 10), all 10 franchises are required to submit their list of retained players by November 15, ahead of the much-anticipated auction.

“The IPL 2026 auction is likely to be held in the second or third week of December, with December 13–15 emerging as the probable window,” the report stated.

At this stage, there is no indication that the auction will be conducted overseas, unlike the previous two editions which were hosted in Dubai (2023) and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (2024). As per current information, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could bring the mini-auction back to India, marking a potential shift after two international editions.

Chennai Super Kings Plan Major Overhaul

Following their dismal finish at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings are eyeing a significant squad reshuffle. Reports suggest that the franchise may release Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway ahead of the new season.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was purchased by CSK for ₹9.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, has since announced his retirement from the league. Consequently, CSK will have ₹9.75 crore added back to their auction purse, giving them more leeway to rebuild their squad.

KKR Uncertain About Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders, who acquired all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for ₹23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, are now facing a major decision after his disappointing performance in the 18th edition. It remains to be seen whether the management will retain him or opt for a fresh start ahead of IPL 2026.

Additionally, several established stars such as Mohammed Shami, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, T Natarajan, and Wanindu Hasaranga may also be released by their respective teams as franchises prepare for the new cycle.

Cameron Green Set to Attract Bidders

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is widely tipped to be among the hottest picks in the IPL 2026 auction. He has previously represented Mumbai Indians in 2023 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024 but missed the 2025 season due to injury. Back in form and performing strongly for Australia in white-ball cricket, Green has reignited the interest of several IPL teams.

Franchise officials in communication with BCCI have confirmed that discussions are ongoing regarding the proposed December 13–15 window, though the IPL Governing Council has yet to finalize the schedule. “Additionally, there is no indication, at this stage, of the auction being taken overseas, as was the case in the last two editions – first in Dubai (2023) and then in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (2024),” the report further clarified.

Franchise sources have also indicated that if current talks progress as expected, the BCCI might conduct the IPL 2026 mini-auction within India itself. However, an official confirmation from the board or the league’s governing body is still pending, with details expected to be finalized in the coming weeks