IPL Auction 2026: When Will Quinton de Kock Arrive for Bidding At The Mini Auction Today? MI,PBKS,CSK,LSG May Show Interest

Quinton de Kock is expected to be one of the most closely tracked names at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, with franchises carefully watching when the experienced South African star will enter the bidding. According to the official IPL 2026 auction players list, de Kock is slotted to appear in the third set, which consists of players with a ₹1 crore base price.

Which Auction Set Will Quinton de Kock Be Part Of?

The third set features several established international cricketers and IPL regulars, making it one of the more competitive segments of the auction. Alongside de Kock, the ₹1 crore base price group includes players such as Jonny Bairstow, Finn Allen, Rahul Chahar, Tabraiz Shamsi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kusal Perera, Daniel Sams, Umesh Yadav, Charith Asalanka, and George Linde. With multiple teams eyeing experience and versatility, bidding in this set could be intense.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Quinton de Kock Released by KKR After IPL 2025

De Kock enters the IPL 2026 auction after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders following the 2025 season. Despite featuring in just one season for KKR, the left-handed opener left his mark, notably with a composed unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan Royals. His release has reopened the door for franchises seeking a proven overseas opener with leadership experience.

Quinton de Kock’s IPL Journey So Far

The South African’s IPL career began with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013, where opportunities were limited. He then found consistency with Delhi Daredevils from 2014 to 2017, breaking through in 2016 with his maiden IPL century, a scintillating 108.

A short stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 was followed by a highly successful move to Mumbai Indians between 2019 and 2021. This phase marked the peak of his IPL career, as he played a crucial role in MI’s back-to-back title wins in 2019 and 2020, scoring more than 500 runs in each season and forming a formidable opening partnership with Rohit Sharma.

Success with Lucknow Super Giants and KKR Stint

De Kock continued his strong run with Lucknow Super Giants from 2022 to 2024. His standout 2022 campaign saw him score 508 runs, including a memorable 140 not out against KKR, while also forging a record opening partnership with KL Rahul. He later joined KKR for the 2025 season, where he added stability at the top of the order.

Why Quinton de Kock Remains a Valuable Auction Pick

Known for his aggressive left-handed batting, ability to dominate the powerplay, and reliability behind the stumps, de Kock offers dual value as a wicketkeeper-batter. A two-time IPL champion with Mumbai Indians, he has amassed over 3000 IPL runs and recorded multiple centuries and half-centuries across seasons.

What to Expect When the Third Set Comes Up

As the IPL 2026 Mini Auction progresses, teams needing an experienced opener or wicketkeeper will be watching closely when the third set begins. With a base price of ₹1 crore, Quinton de Kock has the potential to become one of the smartest and most impactful buys of the auction day.