IPL Auction Host Cities: From Mumbai In 2008 To Abu Dhabi In 2026; Check Full List
Here is the comprehensive list of the IPL auction host cities from the inaugural auction in 2008 to the scheduled auction for the 2026 season:
The countdown has officially begun for the IPL 2026 mini-auction, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 16, 2025 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. This marks the third consecutive year the IPL auction will be held overseas, underscoring the global appeal of the league.
Notably, since its inception in 2008, the auction has evolved from a relatively low-key event in Mumbai to a globally broadcast extravaganza, with its host city journey reflecting the league's growing international stature.
What began as an all-Indian affair has now crossed continents, culminating in the historic trend of hosting the auction outside of India for three consecutive years, with Abu Dhabi set to host the event for the first time in 2026.
Here is the comprehensive list of the IPL auction venues:
2008
Mumbai, India
2009
Goa, India
2010
Mumbai, India
2011
Bengaluru, India
2012
Bengaluru, India
2013
Chennai, India
2014
Bengaluru, India
2015
Bengaluru, India
2016
Mumbai, India
2017
Bengaluru, India
2018
Bengaluru, India
2019
Jaipur, India
2020
Kolkata, India
2021
Chennai, India
2022
Bengaluru, India
2023
Kochi, India
2024
Dubai, UAE
2025
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
2026
Abu Dhabi, UAE (Etihad Arena)
