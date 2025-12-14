IPL Auction Host Cities: From Mumbai In 2008 To Abu Dhabi In 2026; Check Full List

The countdown has officially begun for the IPL 2026 mini-auction, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 16, 2025 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. This marks the third consecutive year the IPL auction will be held overseas, underscoring the global appeal of the league.

Notably, since its inception in 2008, the auction has evolved from a relatively low-key event in Mumbai to a globally broadcast extravaganza, with its host city journey reflecting the league's growing international stature.

What began as an all-Indian affair has now crossed continents, culminating in the historic trend of hosting the auction outside of India for three consecutive years, with Abu Dhabi set to host the event for the first time in 2026.



Here is the comprehensive list of the IPL auction venues:

2008

Mumbai, India

2009

Goa, India

2010

Mumbai, India

2011

Bengaluru, India

2012

Bengaluru, India

2013

Chennai, India

2014

Bengaluru, India

2015

Bengaluru, India

2016

Mumbai, India

2017

Bengaluru, India

2018

Bengaluru, India

2019

Jaipur, India

2020

Kolkata, India

2021

Chennai, India

2022

Bengaluru, India

2023

Kochi, India

2024

Dubai, UAE

2025

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

2026

Abu Dhabi, UAE (Etihad Arena)