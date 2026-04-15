IPL Coming to Australia? This stadium eyes hosting Virat, Rohit, MSD in 2027

In what could be a revolutionary development for global cricket, the iconic Adelaide Oval has proposed hosting a regular season Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in March 2027. This ambitious plan, envisioned by Adelaide Oval chairman Jamie Briggs and South Australia Cricket Association (SACA) chairman Will Rayner, suggests a historic trade where a Big Bash League (BBL) match would simultaneously be held in Chennai.

The Proposed "Cricket Trade"

The proposal, as first reported by SEN Cricket, seeks to leverage the massive global appeal of the IPL to boost tourism in South Australia. The trade would see an IPL match played at the Adelaide Oval, an arena already scheduled to host the T20 World Cup final in 2028. In exchange, BBL franchises have expressed a keen interest in traveling to the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to play a regular season game.

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While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet been formally notified or expressed official interest, the concept has gained significant traction among Australian stakeholders. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, Federal Trade Minister Don Farrell, and Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird have all been briefed on the initiative.

Tourism and Timing

Officials believe that March provides the ideal climatic window for hosting elite cricket in Australia. With the Australian Football League (AFL) typically commencing in early March, the Adelaide Oval could be transitioned into a world class cricket ground within 48 hours.

The economic potential is vast given the significant Indian diaspora in Australia. Proponents of the plan cite the success of LIV Golf and the AFL's "Gather Round" as blueprints for using major sporting events as tourism drivers. An IPL match in Adelaide would likely sell out within minutes, generating millions in revenue and global media exposure.

IPL’s International History

If finalized, 2027 would mark the fifth instance of the IPL moving beyond Indian borders. Historically, the league has moved for political or health reasons:

Current League Developments

For the Adelaide Oval, bringing the "world's richest franchise league" to Australia represents the ultimate goal in diversifying their sporting calendar. Whether the BCCI will agree to a reciprocal arrangement that sends the BBL to the spin friendly tracks of Chennai remains the central question for the 2027 season.

IPL When relocated

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been relocated or partially shifted outside India on multiple occasions due to unavoidable circumstances.

In 2009, the entire tournament was held in South Africa because it clashed with the General Elections in India, making it difficult to ensure adequate security arrangements.

Similarly, in 2014, a portion of the tournament the first 20 matches was moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the General Elections in India. The remaining matches were later conducted in India once the situation stabilized.

In 2020, the IPL was entirely shifted to the United Arab Emirates due to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made hosting the tournament in India unfeasible.

The following year, in 2021, the tournament was initially held in India but had to be suspended midway due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The second leg of the IPL was then conducted in the United Arab Emirates to safely complete the season.