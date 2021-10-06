IPL: Delhi Capitals player breaks into Ronaldo mode in wild dressing room celebration - WATCH

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals secured a thrilling three-wicket win over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League o Monday. The final-over thriller between the top two saw one of the finest spells by Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel, who finished the match with two wickets while conceding just 18 in the four over quota.

Soon after the win, that took Capitals to the numero position on the points table, the entire squad jumped into celebration mode, a video of which was shared by the IPL franchise on social media. The video has created quite a buzz on the internet as it features Capitals' debutant Ripal Patel emulating football legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous 'Siu' celebration..

“Ecstatic players and CR7 celebrations as DC occupied the top of the table last night. Let us take you straight into the dressing room,” Delhi wote on their post.

Ecstatic players and #CR7 celebrations as DC occupied the of the table last night | Let us take you straight into the dressing room #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/SsTR2gaupt — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 5, 2021

The video starts with opener Prithvi Shaw clapping and shouting "top of the table" and the others follow.

Delhi Capitals, who were the second team to qualify for the play-offs, will next lock horns with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their final group stage match on Friday.