हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL: Delhi Capitals player breaks into Ronaldo mode in wild dressing room celebration - WATCH

Delhi Capitals, who were the second team to qualify for the play-offs, will next lock horns with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their final group stage match on Friday.

IPL: Delhi Capitals player breaks into Ronaldo mode in wild dressing room celebration - WATCH
Delhi Capitals were the second team to qualify for the IPL 2021 play-offs. (IPL/File Photo)

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals secured a thrilling three-wicket win over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League o Monday. The final-over thriller between the top two saw one of the finest spells by Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel, who finished the match with two wickets while conceding just 18 in the four over quota. 

Soon after the win, that took Capitals to the numero position on the points table, the entire squad jumped into celebration mode, a video of which was shared by the IPL franchise on social media. The video has created quite a buzz on the internet as it features Capitals' debutant Ripal Patel emulating football legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous 'Siu' celebration..

“Ecstatic players and CR7 celebrations as DC occupied the top of the table last night. Let us take you straight into the dressing room,” Delhi wote on their post. 

The video starts with opener Prithvi Shaw clapping and shouting "top of the table" and the others follow.

Delhi Capitals, who were the second team to qualify for the play-offs, will next lock horns with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their final group stage match on Friday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Delhi Capitals
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal can still be part of India’s squad, feels Harbhajan Singh

Must Watch

PT4M51S

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Car crushed the government, not the farmer - Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal