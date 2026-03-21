'IPL Dethroned': World's richest League ranked 3rd behind these leagues in WCA Rankings - Check full shocking list, Oneleague has Pakistani players playing

The Indian Premier League (IPL), widely recognized as the wealthiest T20 franchise competition globally, has surprisingly placed third in the most recent evaluation by the World Cricketers’ Association (WCA). England's The Hundred and South Africa's SA20 secured the top two positions in this updated Leagues Hub. The WCA's assessment assigns an overall score out of 100 to each league, drawing from weighted factors related to player conditions, safeguards, and professional benchmarks. These rankings stem from input provided by players, players’ associations, agents, survey responses, and data on player benefits.

IPL Excels Financially but Falls Short on Player Protections

In the IPL's scorecard, the league achieved perfect scores in categories such as average player payment and payment reliability, highlighting its unmatched financial dominance in the franchise cricket space. That said, the total rating was pulled down by comparatively weaker performance in other areas concerning player rights and protections.

WCA’s Global Benchmark for Franchise Cricket

The refreshed Leagues Hub serves as a transparent global standard for domestic T20 tournaments amid their rapid expansion. According to the WCA, this initiative equips players with better information for career choices, fosters openness, and drives higher professional norms throughout the sport.

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Full Rankings: The Hundred Leads, IPL in Third

Here are the full top 10 rankings:

The Hundred — 75.2

SA20 — 68.0

IPL — 62.6

BBL — 62.5

PSL — 48.0

MLC — 43.0

ILT20 — 39.1

CPL — 38.9

Abu Dhabi T10 — 30.1

BPL — 22.6

Tom Moffat Calls for Higher Standards Across Leagues

WCA chief executive Tom Moffat acknowledged the positive impact of the domestic league surge on cricket's growth while pointing to opportunities for enhancement. “The growth of the domestic leagues landscape has been overwhelmingly positive for our sport, but it has the potential to be even better,” Moffat said.

Focus on Player Welfare and Global Consistency

He clarified that the goal isn't to criticize specific competitions but to advocate for elevated standards industry-wide. “We want all sanctioned leagues to be successful, and to provide fair protections and standards for people within them,” Moffat said.

Push for Stronger Governance in Franchise Cricket

Moffat explained that the revised framework emerged due to the lack of binding international regulations in key player-relevant domains. “In the absence of enforceable regulated global standards… the updated Leagues Hub provides evolved, consolidated benchmarking,” he said.

What This Means for IPL and the Future of T20 Leagues

This development arrives as franchise cricket proliferates, with the IPL's financial supremacy contrasting against calls for stronger player-centric governance and welfare measures.