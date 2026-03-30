IPL Match Today: RR vs CSK head-to-head record hints at a thriller in Guwahati
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings stats, trends, and match insights ahead of IPL 2026 showdown.
- Rajasthan Royals have won 8 of the last 10 matches against CSK, signaling a clear recent dominance.
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- Guwahati conditions favour chasing teams, making toss a crucial factor in RR vs CSK clash.
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- CSK’s injury setbacks could significantly impact their balance against a stable RR lineup.
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings is more than just Match 3 of IPL 2026. It is a rivalry shaped by fine margins, shifting dominance, and a fresh narrative heading into Guwahati. While Chennai Super Kings still hold a narrow overall edge, recent trends clearly favour Rajasthan Royals, making this clash a crucial early-season indicator.
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Both teams are coming off disappointing IPL 2025 campaigns, finishing at the bottom of the table. This game is not just about two points. It is about momentum, leadership reset, and early control in IPL 2026. With key absentees for CSK and a more settled RR unit, the balance of power may be shifting.
RR vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Total matches: 31
CSK wins: 16
RR wins: 15
On paper, Chennai Super Kings still lead the rivalry. However, that stat hides a significant recent shift.
Recent Dominance: RR in Control
RR have won 8 of the last 10 matches vs CSK
CSK’s last win came in May 2024
This trend highlights how Rajasthan Royals have tactically outplayed CSK in recent seasons, especially on flatter pitches where aggressive batting has dominated.
Last 5 RR vs CSK Matches
RR beat CSK by 6 wickets – May 20, 2025
RR beat CSK by 6 runs – March 30, 2025
CSK beat RR by 5 wickets – May 12, 2024
RR beat CSK by 32 runs – April 27, 2023
RR beat CSK by 3 runs – April 12, 2023
Insight: Rajasthan Royals have won 4 of the last 5 encounters, often defending or chasing tight totals with better execution in crunch moments.
RR vs CSK in Guwahati
This will be a relatively fresh contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, where conditions tend to favour batters.
Venue Trends
Average first innings score: ~180
Dew plays a major role in second innings
Pacers get early movement before the pitch flattens
Tactical takeaway: Teams winning the toss are likely to bowl first. Chasing becomes significantly easier under lights.
Key Match Context for IPL 2026
CSK’s Challenges
No MS Dhoni for the opening phase
Middle-order instability due to injuries
Over-reliance on a few key batters
The absence of leadership and finishing ability could hurt CSK in tight chases or death overs.
RR’s Advantages
Strong recent record vs CSK
Balanced squad with pace depth
Home-like conditions in Guwahati for Riyan Parag
RR appear structurally stronger, especially in conditions that reward aggressive batting and quality fast bowling.
Players Who Could Decide the Match
Riyan Parag: Leading RR at his home ground, high-impact role
Ravindra Jadeja: Facing former franchise, tactical edge
Jofra Archer: Early overs threat on pace-friendly surface
Sanju Samson: CSK’s most consistent batter heading into this game
Historical Context: A Rivalry Born in 2008
This fixture dates back to the very first IPL final in 2008, where Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller. Since then, it has remained one of the most competitive matchups in the league.
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