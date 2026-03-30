IPL Match Today: RR vs CSK head-to-head record hints at a thriller in Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings is more than just Match 3 of IPL 2026. It is a rivalry shaped by fine margins, shifting dominance, and a fresh narrative heading into Guwahati. While Chennai Super Kings still hold a narrow overall edge, recent trends clearly favour Rajasthan Royals, making this clash a crucial early-season indicator.

Both teams are coming off disappointing IPL 2025 campaigns, finishing at the bottom of the table. This game is not just about two points. It is about momentum, leadership reset, and early control in IPL 2026. With key absentees for CSK and a more settled RR unit, the balance of power may be shifting.

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RR vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Total matches: 31

CSK wins: 16

RR wins: 15

On paper, Chennai Super Kings still lead the rivalry. However, that stat hides a significant recent shift.

Recent Dominance: RR in Control

RR have won 8 of the last 10 matches vs CSK

CSK’s last win came in May 2024

This trend highlights how Rajasthan Royals have tactically outplayed CSK in recent seasons, especially on flatter pitches where aggressive batting has dominated.

Last 5 RR vs CSK Matches

RR beat CSK by 6 wickets – May 20, 2025

RR beat CSK by 6 runs – March 30, 2025

CSK beat RR by 5 wickets – May 12, 2024

RR beat CSK by 32 runs – April 27, 2023

RR beat CSK by 3 runs – April 12, 2023

Insight: Rajasthan Royals have won 4 of the last 5 encounters, often defending or chasing tight totals with better execution in crunch moments.

RR vs CSK in Guwahati

This will be a relatively fresh contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, where conditions tend to favour batters.

Venue Trends

Average first innings score: ~180

Dew plays a major role in second innings

Pacers get early movement before the pitch flattens

Tactical takeaway: Teams winning the toss are likely to bowl first. Chasing becomes significantly easier under lights.

Key Match Context for IPL 2026

CSK’s Challenges

No MS Dhoni for the opening phase

Middle-order instability due to injuries

Over-reliance on a few key batters

The absence of leadership and finishing ability could hurt CSK in tight chases or death overs.

RR’s Advantages

Strong recent record vs CSK

Balanced squad with pace depth

Home-like conditions in Guwahati for Riyan Parag

RR appear structurally stronger, especially in conditions that reward aggressive batting and quality fast bowling.

Players Who Could Decide the Match

Riyan Parag: Leading RR at his home ground, high-impact role

Ravindra Jadeja: Facing former franchise, tactical edge

Jofra Archer: Early overs threat on pace-friendly surface

Sanju Samson: CSK’s most consistent batter heading into this game

Historical Context: A Rivalry Born in 2008

This fixture dates back to the very first IPL final in 2008, where Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller. Since then, it has remained one of the most competitive matchups in the league.