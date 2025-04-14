IPL Match Turns WWE: Woman Slaps Man Mid-Match In MI vs DC Thriller -Watch Video

A high-voltage clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium turned into a spectacle for reasons beyond cricket. While MI secured a thrilling 12-run win, the night was marred by an ugly physical altercation in the stands, stealing the spotlight from what was otherwise a pulsating contest.

Viral Video: Brutal Fight Between Fans Shocks Stadium

A video from the stadium went viral across social media platforms, capturing a shocking brawl between a male and a female spectator. The altercation escalated into a full-blown physical fight, involving slaps, punches, and kicks, leaving nearby fans stunned and prompting others to intervene.

Though the exact cause of the fight remains unclear, it is believed to have stemmed from a personal issue rather than team rivalry. The footage has since triggered widespread reaction online, including memes, debates, and concerns over stadium security and fan conduct.

A fight between fans at the Arun Jaitley stadium last night. pic.twitter.com/UYXmAZbg1c — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2025

Tilak Varma Leads MI to 205

Sent in to bat first, Mumbai Indians posted an imposing 205/5, with Tilak Varma smashing 59 off 31 balls, showcasing his aggressive intent and clean hitting. He was ably supported by Ryan Rickelton (39) and Suryakumar Yadav (34), helping MI cross the 200-run mark.

DC’s spin duo, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam, kept the middle overs in check, picking two wickets each and preventing MI from accelerating even further.

Karun Nair’s Heroics Go in Vain

Delhi’s chase got off to a shaky start, but Karun Nair turned back the clock, blasting a sensational 89 off just 40 balls. He shared a crucial 119-run stand with Abishek Porel (33), swinging the momentum DC’s way.

However, once Mitchell Santner dismissed Nair, Delhi’s innings unraveled quickly. Veteran spinner Karn Sharma (3/36) played a decisive role in choking the Capitals’ chase with clever variations.

Dramatic Collapse Hands MI Second Win

In the final overs, MI’s experienced bowling attack held their nerve. The match saw a bizarre ending as DC lost three wickets via run-outs in the last over, capping off a remarkable collapse. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 193 in 19 overs, falling short by 12 runs. This victory marked MI’s second win of the season and a much-needed boost for their campaign.

While Mumbai celebrated a hard-earned win and Karun Nair’s innings won praise, the fan fight incident overshadowed much of the post-match discussion. The IPL, known for its glitz and excitement, will hope such unsavory incidents don’t repeat and the focus stays on cricket.