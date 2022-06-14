IPL Media Rights: ZEE congratulates BCCI for 'transparent' e-auction process

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earned Rs 48,390 crore after selling the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle at the conclusion of the three-day e-auction on Tuesday (June 14), during which Disney Star retained TV rights while Viacom18 bagged the digital property for the Indian subcontinent.

After the end of e-auction, Rahul Johri, president, Business - ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd lauded the Indian cricket board (BCCI) "for running an extremely efficient and transparent e-auction process" of the IPL media rights. Notably, ZEE was one of the participants in the e-auction.

"ZEE would like to congratulate the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for running an extremely efficient and transparent e-auction process. We are grateful to the BCCI, President, Mr Sourav Ganguly, Hon'ble Secretary, Mr Jay Shah and Hon'ble Treasurer, Mr Arun Dhumal; for their able leadership and unwavering support in enabling ZEE's participation in the IPL Media Rights tender process," Johri said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At ZEE, we evaluate all business decisions through the prism of value creation for all our stakeholders and we will continue to evaluate every sports property with the same prism," he said.

Thank you, @StarSportsIndia for renewing the partnership!



Welcome on-board @viacom18 and @TimesInternet.



This is just the start of a promising 5-year journey. We can't wait to get going. #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 14, 2022

Talking about the IPL media rights, Disney Star retained TV rights (Package A) for 23,575 crore which is Rs 57.5 crore per match while Viacom18 bagged the digital property for 23,758 cr (Package B & C). Viacom 18 also got the rights for Aus, SA, UK regions in Package D while Times got the MENA and US.