IPL Meets Bigg Boss: Punjab Kings Set To Reveal Captain On BB 18; Viral Video Features Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal And Shashank Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are making headlines as they prepare to reveal their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season during a special episode of Bigg Boss 18 on January 12. Prominent players Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shashank Singh featured in a promo for the weekend episode, heightening anticipation among fans.

Shreyas Iyer: The Frontrunner for Captaincy

Shreyas Iyer, acquired for a staggering ₹26.75 crore, is the top contender for the captaincy role. His experience leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title positions him as an ideal candidate. Iyer's leadership under head coach Ricky Ponting will focus on leading PBKS to the playoffs for the first time in a decade, as the team seeks its inaugural title. PBKS last reached the IPL final in 2014 but fell short against Gautam Gambhir's KKR.

Ponting expressed his enthusiasm for working with Iyer, stating, "I wanted to work with Shreyas. I've worked with him before, and he is a great guy and a great player. He'll be a great leader for our team if we decide to go that way, which I'm pretty sure we probably will. And obviously, he was the championship-winning captain last year."

Player Retentions and New Additions

In addition to Iyer, PBKS utilized the Right to Match (RTM) card to retain Yuzvendra Chahal for ₹18 crore and secured Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for ₹11 crore. The franchise has also made several strategic overseas signings, including Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Aaron Hardie, and Xavier Bartlett.

Bigg Boss 18 Reveal: Cricket Meets Entertainment

In an unprecedented move, PBKS will unveil their captain during a live segment hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, blending cricket and entertainment in a unique way. The event is set to air at 9:30 PM on Colors and JioCinema, creating buzz around who will lead the franchise in IPL 2025.

PBKS Complete Squad for IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings' squad for IPL 2025 features a mix of seasoned players and emerging talent:

Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore)

Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18 crore)

Marcus Stoinis (₹11 crore)

Glenn Maxwell (₹4.20 crore)

Marco Jansen (₹7 crore)

Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore)

Josh Inglis (₹2.60 crore)

Azmatullah Omarzai (₹2.40 crore)

Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey.

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, fans are eager to see how the Punjab Kings will perform under new leadership and whether they can finally secure their first championship title.