IPL ownership revolution: Why billionaires and corporates now control the league - And why RCB could be next big deal?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has matured from a celebrity-and-corporate-owned playground into a global sports-asset market where private equity, conglomerates and billionaire entrepreneurs trade stakes like media properties. In the last 24-36 months, that transformation accelerated, with bigger capital, cross-border deals, and headline-grabbing sales, and now even marquee franchises such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are attracting takeover interest. Below is a focused, sourced look at what changed, why it matters, and what RCB’s prospective sale tells us about the league’s new economics.

The Shift Towards Professional Ownership

As the IPL’s popularity exploded, so did its commercial value. Central media rights, sponsorship deals, and franchise revenues grew exponentially. This marked a turning point where teams began to be viewed as scalable business assets. Owners invested in analytics, grassroots academies, merchandising, and digital engagement, moving away from emotion-driven ownership to data-backed, professional operations.

This period also saw stricter governance and financial frameworks from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, making franchise ownership more structured and investor-friendly.

Entry of Private Equity and Strategic Investors

A major recent development has been the entry, and partial exit, of private equity. The most prominent example is the Gujarat Titans, where global investment firm CVC Capital Partners acquired the franchise before selling a majority stake to the Torrent Group. This deal signalled that IPL teams had matured into monetizable assets capable of delivering returns similar to global sports franchises.

At the same time, Indian conglomerates strengthened their grip on the league. Groups such as Reliance Industries (owners of the Mumbai Indians) and RPSG Group (owners of Lucknow Super Giants) expanded beyond the IPL by acquiring teams in overseas leagues like England’s The Hundred. This marked the rise of multi-team ownership models, where IPL franchises became the core of global cricket networks.

RCB on the block: a marquee brand, massive value

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, one of the IPL’s most valuable and globally recognised franchises, is in the spotlight because its owner, United Spirits (Diageo subsidiary), has placed the team under strategic review. That process has drawn public interest from wealthy Indian businessmen; Adar Poonawalla (Serum Institute CEO) has confirmed plans to place a “strong and competitive bid” for RCB, illustrating the kind of high-profile buyers now circling top-tier teams. Diageo was reportedly seeking a multibillion-dollar valuation for the club.

Why this matters:

RCB is a premium media property; recent on-field success (winning IPL 2025) only increases sponsorship value, merchandising upside and global brand equity.

A sale would be a litmus test: will marquee IPL clubs transact at the lofty valuations industry reports have suggested (rumoured valuations have reached near-billion-to-multi-billion dollar marks for top teams)? The market will watch closely for the sale structure, price and whether strategic buyers or PE lead the bid.

What’s Driving These Ownership Changes?

Several forces are shaping the new IPL ownership landscape:

Exploding valuations driven by record media rights and sponsorship deals

Private equity playbooks, focusing on scaling value and strategic exits

Global expansion, with IPL owners investing in overseas leagues

Wealth concentration, allowing billionaires and conglomerates to bid aggressively

Professional governance, making franchises safer and more transparent investments

What This Means for the IPL’s Future

The transformation of IPL ownership has both positives and challenges. On one hand, deeper pockets and professional management improve infrastructure, fan experience, and global reach. On the other hand, increasing consolidation raises questions about cultural identity, competitive balance, and the growing distance between fans and corporatised teams.

If RCB does change hands, it will likely set a benchmark for future franchise valuations and ownership structures. More importantly, it will confirm that the IPL has entered a new era, one where teams are no longer just cricket clubs, but powerful sports businesses traded on vision, valuation, and long-term strategy.