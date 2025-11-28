IPL Ownership Shake-Up: Rajasthan Royals Reportedly Join RCB 'For Sale' List Ahead Of 2026 Season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is buzzing with off-field drama as reports emerge that the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the inaugural 2008 champions, are exploring a sale just months after the 2025 title winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), officially hit the market.

The back-to-back developments signal a period of significant transition for established IPL teams, with current owners seemingly keen to capitalize on the soaring franchise valuations in the world's richest cricket league.

The Genesis Of The Rumours

The speculation surrounding the Rajasthan Royals' sale gained widespread attention following a social media post by prominent industrialist Harsh Goenka, the elder brother of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka.

"I hear, not one, but two IPL teams are now up for sale—RCB and RR. It seems clear that people want to cash in the rich valuations today. So two teams for sale and 4/5 possible buyers! Who will be the successful buyers - will it be from Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru or USA?" Goenka posted on X (formerly Twitter) on November 27.

While RCB's parent company, Diageo, had formally announced a "strategic review" of its investment, potentially leading to a full sale by March 31, 2026, the situation around the 2008 champions, RR, is less concrete, with no official confirmation yet from the Royals' management.

Cashing In On Astronomical Valuations

The primary driver for both potential sales appears to be the unprecedented market value of IPL franchises.

RCB, the reigning 2025 IPL champions, are reportedly eyeing a staggering valuation close to USD 2 billion. The franchise's 2025 IPL triumph has boosted its value

For Rajasthan Royals, currently majority-owned by Royals Sports Group (65%) with key minority stakes from investors like RedBird Capital Partners and Lachlan Murdoch, the decision to seek new buyers is viewed as a strategic opportunity to monetize their investment at a historic high point for the league.