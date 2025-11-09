Advertisement
SANJU SAMSON GOING TO CSK

IPL Retention: CSK Breaks Silence On Sanju Samson Trade Rumours With Viral Video – Watch

The clip, which starts with a trending Tamil track overlaid with a Malayalam verse hinting at the Samson chatter, ends with Viswanathan making a light-hearted yet clear appeal to fans.

Edited By: Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 12:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Reports online suggested that CSK had re-engaged in discussions with Rajasthan.
  • Despite finishing last in the IPL 2025 season with just four wins in 14 matches, CSK is not expected to make drastic changes to its squad.
IPL Retention: CSK Breaks Silence On Sanju Samson Trade Rumours With Viral Video – WatchCredits - Twitter

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have addressed the growing wave of trade speculation surrounding Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson with a light-hearted post on social media  and the clip has quickly gone viral. With the IPL 2026 retention deadline approaching, rumours of high-profile player exchanges have been circulating heavily across social platforms. Among the most talked-about claims is Samson’s possible move to CSK, with fans speculating that the RR skipper may seek a new direction after leading the franchise since 2021.

Reports online suggested that CSK had re-engaged in discussions with Rajasthan, but the talks allegedly slowed after RR were believed to have requested Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad in return  players considered core to CSK’s future.

Humoured Reply

However, CSK has now poured cold water on the rumours in trademark humorous fashion. The franchise posted a video featuring CEO Kasi Viswanathan and mascot Leo, joking about a fake social media claim that he was being traded to Punjab Kings in exchange for Preity Zinta.

The clip, which starts with a trending Tamil track overlaid with a Malayalam verse hinting at the Samson chatter, ends with Viswanathan making a light-hearted yet clear appeal to fans:
“Trade rumours are subject to mental health risks. Wait till the official announcement for sanity,” CSK wrote in the caption, urging followers not to believe speculation unless an official confirmation is issued by the franchise.

 

Despite finishing last in the IPL 2025 season with just four wins in 14 matches, CSK is not expected to make drastic changes to its squad composition heading into IPL 2026.

Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2026?

Speaking to Sports Tak, Viswanathan confirmed once again that MS Dhoni remains part of CSK’s plans for the 19th edition of the league.

“We are very confident that he (Mahi) will be available and play for us,” Viswanathan told India Today.

IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

The official broadcaster has announced that all franchises will reveal their retained and released players on November 15.

The IPL 2026 mega auction is scheduled for December.

