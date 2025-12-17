IPL’s Most Expensive Overseas Buy Cameron Green Bags Duck In Ashes Test

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green experienced a dramatic swing of fortunes on Wednesday, going from record-breaking heights at the IPL 2026 auction to a disappointing outing in the Ashes just hours later.

Green became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splurged a staggering Rs 25.20 crore to secure his services at the auction. The fierce bidding war reflected the premium placed on Green’s rare skill set, a genuine fast-bowling all-rounder capable of batting in the top order and delivering impact performances in all formats.

However, the celebrations were short-lived on the cricket field.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ashes Setback Soon After Auction High

Only a few hours after the auction concluded, Green walked out to bat for Australia in the ongoing Ashes Test against England. Expectations were high, but the innings ended almost as soon as they began. Facing just two deliveries, Green was dismissed for a duck, falling to England speedster Jofra Archer, who found early movement and pace to breach the Australian defence.

The sharp contrast between Green’s soaring IPL valuation and his brief stay at the crease quickly became a talking point across the cricketing world, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Record Price Reflects Long-Term Value

Despite the Ashes disappointment, Green’s IPL price tag underlines the confidence franchises have in his long-term value. At 26, he offers versatility few players possess, power-hitting, sound technique, and the ability to contribute with the ball, especially on faster surfaces. KKR’s aggressive move signals their intent to build a strong core around multi-dimensional players as they look ahead to the IPL 2026 season.

As the Ashes series continues, Green will look to put the setback behind him and respond with the resilience that has defined much of his international career. For now, his whirlwind day stands as a striking example of cricket’s extremes, record-breaking success off the field, followed by a harsh reality check on it.