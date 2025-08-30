IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Tries His Hand At Kabaddi At PKL Season 12 Launch - WATCH

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old IPL sensation known for his explosive batting with Rajasthan Royals, stepping onto the kabaddi mat during the launch event of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 in Vizag.

On National Sports Day, Vaibhav sharing the stage with badminton great Pullela Gopichand, hockey maestro Dhanraj Pillay, Paralympic medallist Yogesh Kathuniya, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and kabaddi legend Pardeep Narwal during the opening ceremony of PKL Season 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Rajasthan Royals young star didn't stay on the sidelines, he stepped onto the mat to try out some kabaddi moves. He also bowled and batted in fun sessions, and spent time interacting with kabaddi players. Later, he stayed back to witness the opening clash between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas - his first live kabaddi match.

"I have been playing Kabaddi since I was around 5 or 6 years old, so it felt really good returning to the mat, and to watch a match live for the first time. Be it Kabaddi, cricket, badminton or any other sport, I firmly believe that hard work is the key to achieving one’s dreams and aspirations. While I have enjoyed playing Kabaddi and table tennis, cricket has always been my first love," said Vaibhav.

"In the Pro Kabaddi League, I support the Patna Pirates because it’s my home team and I also admire Bengaluru Bulls for the brilliance of the Hi-Flyer, Pawan Sehrawat who used to play there," he added.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Sensational IPL Debut Season

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who's from Bihar, had a remarkable debut season with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

From smashing a six off his very first IPL ball to a record-breaking 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans, winning the Super Striker of the Season award, Vaibhav achieved many milestones during the IPL 2025 season.

After the IPL 2025 season, Vaibhav smashed the fastest hundred in Youth ODIs. He is expected to be in action with the India U19 squad on their tour of Australia, starting September 21.