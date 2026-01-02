South Africa has announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, and fans were left surprised as batters Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton were notably excluded from the 15-man list.

Surprise Exclusions Raise Eyebrows

Tristan Stubbs, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has been one of South Africa’s most explosive middle-order batters across formats. Known for his power-hitting ability and athletic fielding, Stubbs was expected to be part of the core group heading into the global tournament. However, inconsistent performances in recent international outings are believed to have worked against him.

Similarly, Mumbai Indians batter Ryan Rickelton, who has been in strong form in domestic cricket, failed to find a place in the final squad. The left-hander had been viewed as a potential top-order option, especially with his versatility to open or bat in the middle order.

Selectors Opt for Experience and Balance

The South African selectors appear to have prioritised experience and squad balance while finalising the team. The squad is led by Aiden Markram and features seasoned campaigners such as Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Keshav Maharaj. The return of de Kock as the primary wicketkeeper-batter is understood to be one of the key reasons behind Rickelton’s omission, while the selectors seemingly preferred all-rounders and bowling depth over additional batting options.

South Africa is placed in Group D for the T20 World Cup 2026 and is scheduled to open their campaign against Canada on February 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with subsequent matches against Afghanistan, New Zealand and the UAE.

Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith.