/IPL stars legal row: Abhishek Porel to Yash Dayal, DC, RCB stars face grave criminal allegations - Check list

Delhi Capitala star and West Bengal cricketer Abishek Porel was taken into police custody in West Bengal on Monday night, August 10, 2026, following grave allegations of sexual assault, physical abuse, and criminal intimidation. The arrest of the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper batsman marks the latest in a troubling series of legal controversies involving active and former IPL cricketers.
Porel was apprehended at Emami City and subsequently presented before the district sessions court on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, where the magistrate remanded him to three days of police custody.
High Court Order and Police Action
The arrest followed explicit instructions issued by the Calcutta High Court on July 21, 2026. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed law enforcement authorities to locate Porel immediately, place him under arrest, and confiscate his digital equipment. The court highlighted that information stored on his electronic devices was of an obnoxious nature and mandated that precautions be taken to prevent any distribution. In accordance with the judicial directive, law enforcement officers conducted a search of his residence in Hooghly, seizing several electronic items including a laptop and multiple pen drives.
Police registered the case under numerous sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 64(1) for rape, 66, 69 for sexual intercourse on false promise of marriage, 74, 75(2), 79, 115(2), 117(2), 124(1), 127(2) for wrongful confinement, 109, 308(2), 351(2), 351(3) for criminal intimidation, 316(2), 318(3), 61(2), and 3(5). Additionally, charges were invoked under sections 66E and 72 of the Information Technology Act for privacy violations and breach of confidentiality.
Player Background and Response
Porel, who rose to prominence through impressive domestic displays for West Bengal, was signed by Delhi Capitals in 2023 as a replacement for injured wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and was subsequently retained by the franchise. His career trajectory also included selections for India A overseas tours to the United Kingdom and Australia.
Addressing the accusations, Porel refuted all charges in the FIR. While acknowledging the past relationship, he maintained that the complainant had voluntarily distanced herself from him.
Broader Pattern of Legal Scrutiny Facing IPL Players
Porel's arrest adds to a growing catalog of serious legal allegations surrounding IPL cricketers in recent years.
The Yash Dayal Controversies and Suspension
Fast bowler Yash Dayal faced severe legal complications in July 2025 after two separate FIRs were filed against him in different states, leading to an official suspension by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and causing him to miss the entire IPL 2026 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
On July 6, 2025, a woman in Ghaziabad filed a complaint at Indirapuram police station alleging mental, physical, and financial exploitation during a five year relationship under a false promise of marriage. Dayal was charged under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, though the Allahabad High Court later granted a stay on his arrest in that matter.
However, a second and more severe case was registered on July 25, 2025, at Sanganer police station in Jaipur. An aspiring cricketer alleged that Dayal repeatedly assaulted her over a two year period under the guise of offering career guidance. Because the complainant was 17 years old when the alleged abuse began, Dayal was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act alongside rape charges. The Rajasthan High Court declined to grant protection from arrest in the Jaipur case. Royal Challengers Bengaluru subsequently faced substantial public criticism in November 2025 for retaining Dayal on their pre auction list despite the active POCSO charges.
Vipraj Nigam and Cross Allegations
In November 2025, Delhi Capitals all rounder Vipraj Nigam became embroiled in a complex legal battle involving cross complaints. On November 8, 2025, Nigam filed an FIR at Kotwali Nagar police station in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, claiming that a woman had been harassing and blackmailing his family since September 2025. Nigam alleged that she utilized international spoof numbers after being blocked, demanded money, threatened false criminal cases, and circulated fabricated private videos online. The case was registered under BNS Sections 351(3) and 352. The matter subsequently expanded as cross allegations involving rape were introduced into the dispute.
Veteran Spinner Amit Mishra
Veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra was previously arrested and released on bail by Bengaluru police in October 2015 following accusations of physical assault and outraging the modesty of a woman. Furthermore, a separate domestic violence court proceeding involving a different individual emerged in 2025 regarding the former international bowler.
As the judicial process unfolds for Abishek Porel in West Bengal, the series of cases highlights heightened scrutiny surrounding professional athletes and the enforcement of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act across the domestic sporting landscape. No case is yet proved in court and all remain due in legal course.
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