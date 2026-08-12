/IPL stars legal row: Abhishek Porel to Yash Dayal, DC, RCB stars face grave criminal allegations - Check list

However, a second and more severe case was registered on July 25, 2025, at Sanganer police station in Jaipur. An aspiring cricketer alleged that Dayal repeatedly assaulted her over a two year period under the guise of offering career guidance. Because the complainant was 17 years old when the alleged abuse began, Dayal was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act alongside rape charges. The Rajasthan High Court declined to grant protection from arrest in the Jaipur case. Royal Challengers Bengaluru subsequently faced substantial public criticism in November 2025 for retaining Dayal on their pre auction list despite the active POCSO charges.