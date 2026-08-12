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  • /IPL stars legal row: Abhishek Porel to Yash Dayal, DC, RCB stars face grave criminal allegations - Check list

IPL stars legal row: Abhishek Porel to Yash Dayal, DC, RCB stars face grave criminal allegations - Check list

Delhi Capitals player Abishek Porel arrested in West Bengal on sexual assault charges, adding to growing legal controversies surrounding IPL cricketers

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 09:09 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
IPL stars legal row: Abhishek Porel to Yash Dayal, DC, RCB stars face grave criminal allegations - Check list
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IPL stars legal row: Abhishek Porel to Yash Dayal, DC, RCB stars face grave criminal allegations - Check list
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