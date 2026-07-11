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IPL stars missing from India's T20I squad for Zimbabwe tour: Sanju Samson from CSK, Rajat Patidar from RCB, Shubman Gill from GT; check all names

With Shreyas Iyer chosen to lead a transitional side packed with maiden call-ups, several marquee IPL players - Sanju Samson, Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill and others - from different teams have been left out of India's T20I squad for the Zimbabwe tour.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
IPL stars missing from India's T20I squad for Zimbabwe tour: Sanju Samson from CSK, Rajat Patidar from RCB, Shubman Gill from GT; check all names
Image Credit: IANS/IPL

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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