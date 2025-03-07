IPL Tickets Booking 2025 Dates Ticket Prices Where to Buy How to Book Online and offline from stadiums

The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place from March 22, 2025, with the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Fans are eager to watch their favourite stars live on the cricket field and they can book their tickets through various online platforms.

The price of tickets will depend on the venue with general seats starting from ₹800 to ₹1,500, The cost of premium seats would range between ₹2,000 and ₹5,000, and VIP or executive boxes from ₹6,000 to ₹20,000. Fans can book their tickets with the help of BookMyShow, Paytm, and the official site of IPL.

Step By Step Guide To Book IPL 2025 Tickets Online

1. You need to visit a website of BookMyShow, Paytm, or IPLT20.com, Insider.

2. Choose the specific match that you want to book tickets for.

3. Opt for a particular seating category.

4. Mention your name, number, and email address.

5. Pay the price of the tickets using your Debit/Credit card, UPI, or Net Banking.

The opening match of the IPL 2025 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The first qualifier of the cash-rich league will be taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The Eliminator will also be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, star player Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the cash-rich league as Lucknow Super Giants roped him in for a whopping 27 crore. England star player Jos Buttler became the most expensive overseas player at the IPL 2025 auction as he got 15.75 crore from Gujarat Titans. Young player Rasikh Dar became the most expensive uncapped player at the IPL 2025 auction after getting 6 crore from Royal Challengers Bengaluru.