IPL: Watch, RR’s Riyan Parag go ‘perpendicular’ with his bowling action

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag got one of the biggest scalps of his career when he dismissed the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash in Mumbai on Monday (April 12). But more than the wicket, it was Parag’s peculiar ‘perpendicular’ bowling action with set social media abuzz.

Parag is not the pioneer of this bowling action. Previously, Ravichandran Ashwin in this season and Kedar Jadhav have also bowled with their bowling arm almost perpendicular to the body. IPL’s official Twitter handle asked fans about their views on Parag’s bowling action. “That is right-arm perpendicular. What name can you think of for this unique action?” the photos were captioned.

IPL fans came up with hilarious response to Parag’s tactics which he used against Gayle. “Riyan Parag is the first bowler to give himself a no ball,” a fan said.

“Riyan Parag comes to bowl took a wicket of Gayle while dancing,” another user said.

In the match, Parag eventually accounted for Gayle’s wicket as the West Indies opener hit one in the deep to Ben Stokes, who completed a fine catch. Parag bowled just one over in the match and gave away just seven runs while picking up the big wicket of Gayle, who was dismissed for 40 off 28 balls.