CSK's Deepak Chahar reveals MS Dhoni 'out of touch' with his PubG skills, plays Call Of Duty now

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic has gripped the entire world bringing it to a near standstill and halting several sports events including the very popular Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, Indian sports stars are seen living down the 21-day lockdown period by spending time indoors. Deepak Chahar who plays for Chennai Super Kings indulged in a fun chat on the inaugural episode of Anbu Den Lions released by the franchise itself and hosted by Rupha Ramani.

The seamer revealed that he is keeping himself busy by playing ‘Call of Duty’. In the video, Chahar mentions that former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is no longer good at PubG as he has lost his touch since switching to Call of Duty.

In the inaugural episode of #AnbuDenLions, namma #Cherry got talking about playing PUBG with #Thala Dhoni and why guys love to learn the guitar! #WhistlePodu @deepak_chahar9 @RuphaRamani pic.twitter.com/xDo6SFYiLe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 7, 2020

“Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) doesn’t play as much, but I still play. Mahi bhai is playing a different game now,” said Chahar. “Yeah, sometime back he got back to playing PubG but had lost touch. He couldn’t figure out who was shooting from where. He clearly was looking out of touch,” he added.

Chahar was noticed for his brilliant performances under MS Dhoni's leadership for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. The pacer made his international debut in a T20 match against England in 2018. In the following year, he registered the best-ever bowling figure in a T20I match, picking up six wickets, while giving away just seven runs against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been out of action since India’s dramatic exit from the World Cup was all set to make a comeback in the sport.