Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Expect MS Dhoni to be part of CSK in 2021 & 2022 IPLs: CEO

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan believes that veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni will be a part of the franchise for the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Expect MS Dhoni to be part of CSK in 2021 &amp; 2022 IPLs: CEO
File Photo

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan believes that veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni will be a part of the franchise for the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni will lead CSK in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league which will be played in UAE from September 19 after it was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"Yes. We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year - 2022," Viswanathan told indiatoday.in.

As per reports, the former Indian captain last week had a few training sessions at the indoor academy in his hometown Ranchi and is set to be part of a group of about 15 Indian players in the short camp from August 16 to 20.

"I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don`t have to worry about the skipper, boss. We don`t worry about him at all," said Viswanathan.

"He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team," he added.

The 39-year-old last played competitive cricket during India`s semi-final defeat to New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup. Since then, Rishabh Pant and K.L. Rahul have taken his place behind the stumps for India in limited-overs cricket.

Mahendra Singh DhoniCSKIPLChennai Super KingsMS Dhoni
