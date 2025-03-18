Pace sensation Mayank Yadav has taken a significant step in his recovery journey, returning to bowling in the nets ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While this development excites Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fans, the franchise still awaits final fitness clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before he can take the field.

Injury Setback and Road to Recovery

Mayank Yadav, known for consistently breaching the 150 kmph mark, suffered a lumbar stress injury after making his T20I debut for India against Bangladesh in October 2024. The injury forced him to withdraw from IPL 2024 after just four matches, where he had already showcased his raw pace and wicket-taking ability.

The 22-year-old has been undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, working closely with medical experts to regain full fitness. Recent reports suggest that while he may miss the first half of the tournament, his return in the latter stages remains a possibility.

LSG’s Stance on Mayank’s Fitness

LSG’s team director Zaheer Khan, a former India pacer himself, has reiterated the franchise’s cautious approach. “As much as we are keen on having him play IPL 2025, we want him 150% fit, not just 100% fit, so we’ll do everything possible to get him there,” Zaheer had stated in February.

The Super Giants had retained Mayank for ₹11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, a testament to their faith in his potential. Initially signed for ₹20 lakh in 2024, his meteoric rise made him one of the most sought-after young pacers in the league.

Mayank Yadav’s Explosive IPL Debut

Despite playing only four matches in IPL 2024, Mayank left a lasting impact, bagging seven wickets and earning two consecutive Player of the Match awards. His ability to generate express pace and bounce made him a nightmare for opposition batters. However, his injury meant LSG had to reshuffle their bowling attack mid-season.

His performances were enough to earn him a maiden India call-up, where he picked up four wickets in three T20Is against Bangladesh. Unfortunately, his international stint was cut short due to his injury.

Can LSG Cope Without Mayank in the First Half?

With IPL 2025 set to begin on March 24, LSG is preparing to face Delhi Capitals in their season opener at Visakhapatnam. While Mayank’s presence would have added extra firepower to their pace attack, the franchise might have to rely on other fast bowlers to fill the void in the initial games.

LSG’s pace arsenal includes seasoned campaigners, but Mayank’s raw speed is a rare asset, making his potential return a crucial moment in the team’s campaign.