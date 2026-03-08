'Iran will wipe Israel off the map in 24 hours': Former RR cricketer shocking 'Middle East War' prediction breaks internet

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, a statement by former cricketer Kamran Khan has sparked significant controversy. Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the 34-year-old Kamran Khan claimed that if other countries do not intervene, Iran could defeat Israel in just 24 hours.

The Context of the Conflict

The struggle between Iran and Israel has expanded beyond their borders. Iran has launched attacks toward Israel and Gulf countries housing US military bases. Early Saturday morning, several missiles were seen heading toward Israel; however, the Israeli air defense systems intercepted many of them in mid-air. Israel retaliated with new airstrikes targeting infrastructure in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The Cricketer’s Viral Statement

In a video shared on his Facebook account, Kamran Khan stated, "I am saying this with great responsibility. America, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman—all these countries should step back. Let there be a war between Iran and Israel. Iran will wipe Israel off the map in 24 hours."

Khan further added that Iran is "very powerful and has courage," claiming that while Iranians are in the streets, Israelis are hiding in bunkers. "Leave these two for 24 hours and let them deal with each other. Iran will take over Israel in 24 hours," he claimed.

Casualties and Regional Impact

The conflict has also ravaged Lebanon, where Israel claims to have targeted sites linked to Iran and Hezbollah. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, 123 people have been killed and 683 injured in recent strikes. The Norwegian Refugee Council reports that nearly 300,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Iran's UN Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, stated that 1,332 Iranian civilians have died in US and Israeli strikes, while 11 Israelis and at least six US soldiers have also lost their lives in the ongoing hostilities.

Who is Kamran Khan? The Rajasthan Royals (RR) Connection

For many cricket fans, the name Kamran Khan evokes memories of one of the first "rags-to-riches" fairytales of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The "Tornado" from Azamgarh

Kamran Khan was discovered by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2009 IPL season. A son of a woodcutter from Uttar Pradesh, he had never played professional representative cricket before being spotted by RR’s scouts.

The Shane Warne Endorsement: Legendary captain Shane Warne was immediately impressed by Kamran's unique, slingy left-arm action and raw pace. Warne famously nicknamed him "The Tornado" and touted him as a future star for India.

IPL Heroics: He rose to fame during a 2009 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when he successfully defended runs in the IPL’s first-ever Super Over, dismissing Chris Gayle.

Career Stats: * IPL: He played 9 matches (primarily for RR, with a brief stint at Pune Warriors India), taking 9 wickets at an average of 24.88.

Domestic: He appeared in only two First-Class matches for Uttar Pradesh.

Why his career stalled

Despite his early promise, Kamran’s career was hampered by legalities regarding his bowling action (which was reported for suspect legality) and injuries. After undergoing rehabilitation for his action, he struggled to regain the same lethal pace and eventually faded from the professional circuit, never making the jump to international cricket.